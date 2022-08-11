The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How significant was Yair Lapid's nuclear threat to Iran? - analysis

Most likely what occurred was what has happened with Lapid in a number of speeches: he is looking to put his own stamp on the office of the premier.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 19:26
Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid speaks to party members during a Yesh Atid party conference in Tel Aviv, August 3, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid speaks to party members during a Yesh Atid party conference in Tel Aviv, August 3, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

On August 1, Prime minister Yair Lapid may have let the cat out of the bag. Did he finally go farther than other prime ministers, too far maybe, in confirming or suggesting Israel has nuclear weapons?

 Standing before Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, he said that alongside Israel’s defense and attack capabilities, its “other capabilities” keep it alive.

'Other capabilities'

“The operational arena in the transparent dome above us is made up of defense capabilities and attack capabilities and what is commonly called in the foreign media ‘other capabilities,’” he said at a ceremony for the new head of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission. “These other capabilities keep us alive and will keep us alive as long as we and our children are here.”

True, he did not come right out and say “Israel has nuclear weapons,” but what else could he have been referring to standing in front of Dimona when discussing offensive, defensive and “other” capabilities?

Is his out that he mentioned “foreign sources” – as if Israel’s prime minister needs to rely on foreign sources regarding its deepest secrets?

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona (credit: JIM HOLLANDER / POOL / REUTERS)View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona (credit: JIM HOLLANDER / POOL / REUTERS)

The broader context could suggest that Lapid wanted to remind Iran that despite its progress toward a nuclear weapon, Israel, according to foreign sources, already has a triad of land, air and sea deployable nuclear weapons between 80-200.

In other words, his message could be: ‘What exactly do you ayatollahs think you are going to accomplish by trying to break out to one or two weapons which you probably could not hit us with, and which might lead us to easily incinerate large parts of your country?'

Despite this context and what seemed to be Lapid’s attempt at a threat, a government official said that he was not trying to make waves and did not view his hints as having gone any further than his predecessors.

Did Lapid go the farthest?

In 2006, then-prime minister Ehud Olmert explicitly included Israel in a list of nuclear states along with the US, Russia and France during an interview with German media.

However, he later walked it back, saying he misspoke.

Likewise, at a cabinet meeting in 2020, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Israel a “nuclear power” only to catch himself shortly after altering his wording to an “energy power.”

Besides those examples, Shimon Peres and other officials have dropped a number of hints over the years, and many speeches have been given in front of Dimona – which would be less of an impressive statement if it really only provided civilian nuclear energy.

Lapid chooses his words carefully

Most likely what occurred was what has happened with Lapid in a number of speeches: he is looking to put his own stamp on the office of the premier.

And Lapid is himself a wordsmith and charismatic communicator.

That means he usually wants to depart some from the generic script to be viewed as saying something original and worthwhile.

This was probably more his goal than shaking up the balance of “opacity” which Israel has meticulously held together to frame its nuclear policy to the world since it, according to foreign sources since 1967.

Part of the reason is that if Jerusalem was loud about having nuclear weapons, there could be more pressure on Iran, Turkey or even countries that are more allies these days, like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to develop their own capabilities.

As things stand, all of these countries have started to pursue some additional aspects of a nuclear program as Tehran has barrelled forward.

There were no signs after Lapid’s speech that this balance, however rocky, was thrown off.

But if he is still prime minister next year and wants to make another speech at Dimona, he might be more careful with the wording.



Tags Dimona Iran Nuclear Yair Lapid Politics nuclear bomb Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by