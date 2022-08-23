The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalization, Ankara says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said rapprochement in Ankara's relations with Israel would not diminish Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 22:29

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2022 22:34
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Turkey August 23, 2022. (photo credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Turkey August 23, 2022.
(photo credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Turkey said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities, including different political factions, welcome the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel and that they want the dialog to continue.

Last week, Turkey and Israel said they would re-appoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said rapprochement in Ankara's relations with Israel would not diminish Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause.

TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/REUTERS)TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/REUTERS)

"On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these steps will contribute to the solution of the Palestinian issue and the improvement of the situation of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said following a bilateral meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

Abbas thanked Turkey for its support for Palestinians.

Separately, in a televised interview with broadcaster Haber Global on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said an ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to President Tayyip Erdogan in the "coming days."



