Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalization, Ankara says

Turkey said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities, including different political factions, welcome the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel and that they want the dialog to continue.

Last week, Turkey and Israel said they would re-appoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said rapprochement in Ankara's relations with Israel would not diminish Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause.

TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/REUTERS)

"On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these steps will contribute to the solution of the Palestinian issue and the improvement of the situation of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said following a bilateral meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

Abbas thanked Turkey for its support for Palestinians.

Separately, in a televised interview with broadcaster Haber Global on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said an ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to President Tayyip Erdogan in the "coming days."