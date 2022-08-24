Why the US airstrike on Iranian forces in Syria matters - analysis

US Forces carried out airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday, targeting groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The airstrikes took place in the Euphrates river valley, in the administrative region of Deir ez-Zor.

The US says the strike was intended to defend US forces from recent attacks. A statement by US Central Command pointed to an August 15 attack on US forces as an example.

The airstrike is important because the US has only rarely retaliated for dozens of attacks carried out by the IRGC and its proxies against US forces over the last several years. These attacks increased in 2019 and have resulted in harm to US personnel in Iraq. Under the Trump administration, the rising tensions led to the US killing IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

When the Biden administration came into office it was widely expected to dial down the previous administration’s stance. For instance, under Trump, the US sanctioned the IRGC and the Houthis. The Biden administration rolled back sanctions on the Houthis but has so far kept the sanctions on the IRGC. Iran had demanded these sanctions be lifted as part of the return to the Iran deal. In short, Iran has always demanded impunity and freedom of action for its IRGC and proxy and terror groups in the region.

Iran wants money from the West as blackmail to keep it from developing nuclear weapons while Iran also wants the “right” to take over Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen and then use those countries to attack neighboring countries, such as Israel. This isn’t a secret or a matter of opinion, Iran openly says that this is what it has in mind. It believes its units in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen are part of the “resistance” and it openly says it wants to use these units against the US, Israel and other countries, such as countries in the Gulf. Iran has used drones and missiles to attack US forces in Iraq and Syria, targeted the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as attacked ships in the Gulf of Oman.

A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. (credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

This has set up a situation where Iran believes it has impunity. According to reports, there have been dozens of attacks since last October, many of them going unreported or underreported. It has got to the point where pro-Iran forces carry out attacks and there is a shrug because everyone knows that no one will retaliate and the attacks don’t cause casualties, so it’s like “if a tree falls in a forest and no one heard it,” but rather it’s “if an Iranian rocket targets a US base and no one is around to report it, did it happen?"

In rare instances, we have heard more about these attacks. For example, Iran used a drone last year to strike at what US media called a “CIA hangar” at Erbil International Airport. Iran also targeted the Tanaf or Tanf Garrison in Syria, near the Jordanian border.

Iran trying to keep an eye on US forces

In general, Iran tries to keep eye on US forces and pressure in the Middle Eurphrates River Valley, the area called the “MERV” by US forces. This is an area that was cleared of ISIS between 2017 and 2020. It connects the Iraqi border town of Qaim with Deir Ezzor in Syria. In the old days, the tribes in Syria along the valley used to hang photos of Saddam Hussein in their houses, such was their connection to Iraq, not Syria. Later, after 2003, this area became a conduit for jihadists heading through Syria to fight the US in Iraq.

In 2014, this area became a key area for ISIS during the invasion of Iraq and the subsequent genocide of minorities in the country. Then, in 2018, Iran began to take a greater interest in investing in this area to turn it into a “corridor to the sea” so it could move weapons via Albukamal to the T-4 base and then to Lebanon, Damascus or the Golan.

Iran even built a base called Imam Ali to facilitate the housing and movement of weapons. That base was targeted numerous times by airstrikes. Iranian and Syrian media blamed Israel for the airstrikes. Israel is waging a “campaign between the wars” to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

This is the context under which pro-Iran units have established themselves in a series of redoubts from Albukamal to Deir Ezzor, along the river. From here, they can peer into eastern Syria where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are in control.

In some areas, like the Omar oil field, the US has more substantial units. According to Syrian media reports, eight days ago on August 15 rockets targeted the “US occupation base in Omar oil field.” The US was keen to retaliate, but the Iran deal talks are underway and there are other considerations. The base had been targeted before in May 2022, according to Turkish media. Other reports say it was targeted in January.

The Biden administration can afford to target Iranian proxies in Syria because these forces are made up generally of locals or people Iran recruits in Iraq or Afghanistan. Syria is also a kind of “free for all” zone where Russia, the US, Iran, Turkey and others seem to operate with impunity.

The US would be more concerned about targeting Iranian IRGC members in Iraq or in Iran. The question is whether the “precision” airstrikes that the US says it carried out have resulted in any real damage or whether they are symbolic.

The US has a habit of lobbing missiles at threats but not carrying through with any real policy. This “missile diplomacy” goes back many years and one example was the US airstrikes on Al Qaeda in the 1990s, airstrikes that proved worthless and did nothing to dent Al Qaeda’s desire to carry out 9/11. Iran isn’t plotting any kind of 9/11, but Iran’s proxies are a major danger and Iran believes it has impunity to attack the US and their allies in the region.

The US has retaliated amidst the Iran deal talks and named the IRGC shows that Central Command is willing to say who is causing the problems, but the US and the Pentagon is still reticent to really confront Iran.

Overall, the White House has preferred to downplay the attacks and threats. This, despite the fact that Iran has increasingly used drones and even threatened US friends in the Kurdistan region; as well as threatening Israel by flying drones from Iraq and Iran to target Israel. The US shot down several of those drones earlier this year, it remains to be seen if these are just a few incidents or part of a wider US policy.