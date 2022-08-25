The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

160-year Jewish cemetery in Yemen is being restored with help from breakaway government faction

A Yemeni official told Kan that the renovation is a “message to all Aden residents that Aden is a city of peace and that we will not accept any harm to any holy site.”

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 02:09
PEOPLE SHOP at a market in Taiz, Yemen, just before the two-month nationwide truce took effect, on April 2. (photo credit: ANEES MAHYOUB/REUTERS)
PEOPLE SHOP at a market in Taiz, Yemen, just before the two-month nationwide truce took effect, on April 2.
(photo credit: ANEES MAHYOUB/REUTERS)

One of the political factions that has been fighting for power in Yemen has joined an effort to restore a 160-year-old Jewish cemetery in the southern port city of Aden.

A local journalist covering the restoration confirmed the news to the Israeli Kan broadcaster in a report that aired on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

Despite a truce in the country’s ongoing civil war that was reached in April, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), led by the party’s president, General Aidarus Qassem Abdulaziz al-Zoubaidi, wants independence for South Yemen, which was its own state from 1967 to 1990. The STC, which is now in control of Aden, has become involved in the project after efforts to renovate the site were first led by volunteer organizations.

A Yemeni official told Kan that the renovation is a “message to all Aden residents that Aden is a city of peace and that we will not accept any harm to any holy site,” The Times of Israel reported.

The Yemeni Jewish community was estimated at over 50,000 in the first half of the 20th century, but the majority of the country’s Jewish population immigrated to Israel after 1948, and those who remained faced persecution. By 2008, a few hundred Jews were left; earlier this year, the United Nations reported that after “systematic” persecution, only seven remained.

Though the work on the Aden cemetery is in progress, with significant parts of the walls restored, the gravestones are still in dire condition.



Tags archaeology yemen yemenite jews yemen war
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by