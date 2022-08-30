The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon, Israel maritime border talks progress to divvying up gas

Israel and Lebanon have not settled on a final maritime border line yet, but their positions are thought to be close enough to start working out an arrangement to either divide gas fields.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 15:26

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2022 15:41
London-based Energean’s drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022.

(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The focus of US-negotiated talks between Israel and Lebanon has shifted to compensation and gas quantities on each side of the maritime border, as the sides move towards finalizing an agreement.

Israel and Lebanon have not settled on a final maritime border line yet, but their positions are thought to be close enough to start working out an arrangement to either divide gas fields that may end up crossing that line or for financial compensation.

The amount of gas in the area of the Mediterranean Sea that is under dispute is yet unknown. Israel has rough estimates but is looking for more precise figures.

US Special Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein is set to travel to France in the coming weeks to meet with the leadership of Total Energies, which has the gas exploration rights in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

Another indication that the talks are thought to be in their final weeks and are on a positive trajectory is that Jerusalem has moved the Lebanon talks portfolio from the Energy Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier this week, Channel 12 reported that Israel and Lebanon will establish their own gas rigs, 5 km away from each other on opposite sides of the border. The rigs will create a "balance of terror" situation meant to deter Hezbollah from threatening the Israeli rig, as the terrorist group has threatened to do.

In addition, part of the Lebanese natural gas field will cross into Israel and Jerusalem will be compensated for it, Channel 12 reported.

Hochstein has shuttled between Beirut and Jerusalem to negotiate a maritime border agreement, most recently meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid last month.

Israel and Lebanon's maritime border dispute: The story thus far

The dispute between Lebanon and Israel is over the status of an 860-sq.km. triangle in the Mediterranean Sea, amounting to about 2% of Israel’s economic waters. Jerusalem originally agreed to split the area 58:42 in favor of Lebanon.

The US has been mediating between the sides since 2020, but talks broke in 2021 down after four rounds when Beirut sharply increased its demands to almost triple the disputed area to 2,300 sq.km, abutting Israel’s Karish gas reservoir.

The lack of a resolution has made it difficult for Lebanon to tap into its natural gas resources in a time of severe government and economic instability.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah repeatedly threatened Israel in recent months over its development of the Karish reservoir, across from the Jewish State’s northern shores, claiming that it is in Lebanon’s economic waters even though the gas field is not in the disputed area.



