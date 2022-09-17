The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hezbollah: Israel 'faces a problem' if it pumps gas from Karish

Lebanon is waiting to receive its demands in the US-mediated border dispute talks with Israel, Nasrallah said on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 15:53
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally commemorating late Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon May 20, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER/FILE PHOTO)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally commemorating late Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon May 20, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER/FILE PHOTO)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah once again warned that Israel "faces a problem" if it begins to pump gas from the Karish gas rig in a speech in Baalbek, Lebanon on Saturday, local reports said.

Lebanon is waiting to receive its demands in the US-mediated border dispute talks with Israel, he added. "Lebanon is facing a golden opportunity that may not be repeated to address its crisis," Nasrallah declared.

Israel and the US have "sufficient data" about Hezbollah's objection to Israel using the gas field's resources, he continued. He warned Israel is heading toward an escalation on its northern border, "whether the [Iran] nuclear agreement is signed or not," if Lebanon is dissatisfied with the maritime border dispute deal.

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN) Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)

Gantz: Hezbollah, Lebanon could pay 'heavy price'

On Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Lebanon would pay the price for any Hezbollah attack on its offshore Karish gas field, even as he said he hoped a deal to set a maritime boundary in the north was close to completion.

"If [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah wants to try and harm and to complicate this process, he is welcome to do so," Gantz said. "The price is Lebanon."

US envoy Amos Hochstein appears to be on the edge of concluding a deal between the Lebanese and Israeli governments to set a maritime border off the Mediterranean Sea, as The Jerusalem Post reported in August.

Finalizing the deal has become increasingly urgent given that the Karish gas field is set to start production next month.

Tovah Lazaroff, Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



