Reuters retracts award for Palestinian over pro-Hitler comments

The Thomson Reuters Foundation rescinded its bestowal of a Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism to Palestinian freelance journalist Shatha Hammad after discovering old social media posts in which she praises Hitler.

We have ... taken this unusual step in order to protect the integrity of the Kurt Schork Awards, established to recognise and celebrate the courageous and brilliant reporting of conflict, corruption and injustice from journalists around the world, who risk their lives daily to speak truth to power." Thomson Reuters Foundation

Hammad's accomplishments and alleged pitfalls

Hammad is based in the West Bank and works as a freelance correspondent for Middle East Eye (MEE), a London-based online news website covering events in the Middle East and North Africa. Her articles primarily cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and are placed in MEE's Occupation category on their website.

Allegedly, in 2014, Hammad posted a comment on Facebook which said "me and Hitler are one..Friends and sleep together, but we have the same mentality, like, for example, the extermination of the Jews :))"

In June 2020, Hammad won the New Voice award - recognizing an individual under age 32 who has made a "substantial contribution to international journalism during the year" at the One World Media Awards.

"The Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund stand opposed to hate speech of any description," the foundation wrote in a statement. "We have therefore taken this unusual step in order to protect the integrity of the Kurt Schork Awards, established to recognise and celebrate the courageous and brilliant reporting of conflict, corruption and injustice from journalists around the world, who risk their lives daily to speak truth to power."

The Kurt Schork Awards in International Journalism are named for American freelance journalist Kurt Schork who was killed in Sierra Leone on assignment for Reuters in 2000.