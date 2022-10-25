The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Who were the Palestinian Lions' Den terrorists killed in Nablus?

Wadee al-Houh was one of the founders and commanders of the Lions’ Den Group, which is based in the Old City of Nablus.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 07:57

Updated: OCTOBER 25, 2022 08:11
A militant wearing a Palestinian flag-themed mask attends the funeral of Palestinian Den of Lions member Tamer Kilani, who was killed in an explosion, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
A militant wearing a Palestinian flag-themed mask attends the funeral of Palestinian Den of Lions member Tamer Kilani, who was killed in an explosion, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The four Palestinians killed during the Israeli military operation in Nablus were identified as Wadee al-Houh, 31, Hamdi Sharaf, 35, Alii Anar, 26, and Hamdi Keem, 30.

A fifth Palestinian, Zahi Baghdadi, 27, died of his wounds hours after the Israeli troops left the city, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

Wadee al-Houh: One of the founders of the Lions' Den

Houh was one of the founders and commanders of the Lions’ Den Group, which is based in the Old City of Nablus.

In recent weeks, Houh posted comments on his Facebook account in which he expressed opposition to the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to persuade the group’s gunmen to lay down their weapons and join the Palestinian security forces.

In the Lions' Den Resistance Brigades Emblem, there is a Cresent, which inside of it is Arabic text reading ''Lions' den,'' on top are briefly two AR-15 assault rifles across from each other. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) In the Lions' Den Resistance Brigades Emblem, there is a Cresent, which inside of it is Arabic text reading ''Lions' den,'' on top are briefly two AR-15 assault rifles across from each other. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Houh is considered a senior leader of the Lions' Den and was involved in several terrorist attacks in the Nablus area, including the shooting that killed IDF St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch, Army Radio reported.

In addition, Houh was a close friend of Mosab Shtayyeh, the senior Hamas operative who was arrested by the Palestinian security forces in Nablus a few weeks ago. Shtayyeh is also considered one of the top commanders of the Lions’ Den group.

The killing of Houh is yet another severe blow to the armed group, which lost another one of its commanders, Tamer al-Kilani, in an explosion earlier this week in the Old City of Nablus.

Palestinians call for general strike, day of rage

Palestinian factions called for a general strike and a “day of rage” in Nablus and other parts of the West Bank on Tuesday to mourn the death of the five Palestinians in Nablus and a sixth young man near Ramallah.

The ruling Fatah faction said in a statement that the Palestinian people “will confront the aggression of the occupation defend their legitimate national and historical rights.”

Fatah added that the Israeli security crackdown won’t undermine “the will, steadfastness or unity of our people.” It called for an escalation of “popular resistance” against Israel, holding it responsible for perpetrating “crimes” against the Palestinians.

Palestinian Authority presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh announced that PA President Mahmoud Abbas was closely following the situation in Nablus and “praising the steadfastness of the residents who are defending their land.”

In a separate incident, Palestinian sources said that Qusai al-Tamimi was killed during clashes with IDF soldiers in the village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah. He died after he was shot in the chest, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.‭‮



