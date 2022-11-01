The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Saudi Arabia warns Iran planning imminent attacks - WSJ

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 18:49

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 18:52
US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the "GCC+3" (Gulf Cooperation Council) meeting at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 16, 2022. (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the "GCC+3" (Gulf Cooperation Council) meeting at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 16, 2022.
(photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia recently warned the US of an imminent attack by Iran on targets in the kingdom and in Erbil, Iraq, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The US military and other militaries in the Middle East have raised their alert level in response to the warnings, according to the report.

The planned attacks are aimed at distracting from the protests that have swept Iran in recent weeks.

The White House National Security Council said it was concerned about the warnings and was ready to respond.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

NSC spokesperson

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said a National Security Council spokesperson, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran blames Saudi Arabia, US, Israel for protests

Iran has blamed the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel for the ongoing protests in the country.

The IRGC launched a number of strikes against Kurdish militias in eastern Iraq shortly after the protests began, claiming that the militias were spreading unrest in Iran.



