Palestinian factions applaud 'heroic' attack, vow to pursue ‘resistance’

Several Palestinian factions have praised Tuesday’s terrorist attack in the northern West Bank in which three Israelis were killed, saying it underscored the failure of the Israeli security forces to subdue the “resistance.”

The factions described the attack as a “heroic operation.”

The Palestinian Authority did not comment on the attack by Tuesday afternoon.

In some parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinians were documented celebrating the attack by handing out sweets to passersby and drivers.

What did Palestinian factions say about the terrorist attack?

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, “the operation demonstrates the ability of the Palestinian people to continue their revolution and defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque from daily incursions.”

He was referring to routine visits by Jews to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound/Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups, including the Palestinian Authority, regularly describe the visits as violent incursions by Jewish extremists.

The Hamas spokesman said, “the continuous aggression against the Palestinians and the daily storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be met with the expansion of the resistance’s strikes.”

Senior Hamas official Hisham Qassem said that “the heroic stabbing operation confirms that the Palestinian resistance is continuing.”

“We bless this bold operation in the Israeli settlement of Ariel, which came as a natural and legitimate response to the escalating crimes of the occupation against our people.” Palestinian Islamic Jihad statement

Qassem claimed that the recent attacks were a sign of the failure of the Israeli security forces in crushing the terrorists.

“The escalation of resistance operations in its various forms carries a clear message to the occupation that is threats won’t undermine us,” Qassem added. “Instead, the threats will increase the resolve of our people and make them more willing to challenge the occupation.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second largest terrorist group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, welcomed the “heroic operation.”

In a statement, PIJ said: “We bless this bold operation in the Israeli settlement of Ariel, which came as a natural and legitimate response to the escalating crimes of the occupation against our people.”

The attack illustrates the Palestinians’ determination to pursue the “resistance with full force," PIJ added.

PIJ official Muhammad al-Harazin said the attack “proves the ability of our people to continue their revolution and defend the Islamic holy sites.” He too sought to establish a link between the attack and Jewish tours of the Temple Mount.

The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also hailed the attack, saying the Palestinians will continue their “resistance.”