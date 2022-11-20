Iran protests: Warnings of massacre amid violent crackdown on Kurds

Activists warned of a massacre as Iranian forces violently cracked down on protesters in Mahabad in northwestern Iran on Saturday night, cutting off internet access and sending large numbers of troops to the city, according to initial reports.

Eilmeldung aus MahabadDie Sicherheitskräfte des iranischen Regimes, darunter das IRGC, Basij und kurdische Söldner, haben mehrere Viertel in Mahabad angegriffen und töten und beschießen Zivilisten.@ABaerbock @Bundeskanzler#ZhinaAmini #IranProtests2022pic.twitter.com/VR5E8Cw5uA — Ammar Goli (@goliammar) November 19, 2022

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization warned that a "significant number" of troops had been sent to Mahabad and had begun shooting heavily in residential areas, publishing a video showing military vehicles purportedly on their way to the city.

١_ شمار قابل توجهی نیرو از قرارگاه حمزه ارومیه با تسلیحات جنگی و سلاح نیمه سنگین به مهاباد اعزام شده‌اند. در قسمت دوم تصویر تیراندازی سنگین آنها در مناطق مسکونی مهاباد شنیده میشود. هه‌نگاو نسبت به وقوع هر گونه جنایت احتمالی ج.ا در مهاباد هشدار جدی میدهد.٢٨ آبان #ژینا_امینی pic.twitter.com/E1ka7I1Pf8 — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) November 19, 2022

Additional photos showed armored vehicles in the city and headed towards the city.

#فوریمهاباد با خطر سرکوب جدی مواجە است. تصاویر منتشر شدە از ورود نیروهای سرکوبگر جمهوری اسلامی با تجهیزات سنگین نظامی بە شهر خبر میدهند.#مهسا_امینی #انقلاب۱۴۰۱ pic.twitter.com/g4b7Kq5yrR — Truske Sadeghi|تروسکە صادقی (@truskesadeghi) November 19, 2022

Shots were fired at protesters and residents across the city, according to footage and reports shared on social media and by activists and journalists. In a number of videos reportedly from Mahabad, residents could be heard screaming as volleys of gunshots were heard. It is unclear how many casualties have been caused in the violent crackdown.

٢٨ آبان - مهاباد - طرف مدرسهرژیم جمهوری اسلامی، یکبار دیگر شبکه برق مناطقی را کە در آنها اعتراض در جریان است قطع کرد.#مهسا_امینی#اعتراضات_سراسری #ژن_ژیان_ئازادی pic.twitter.com/b18EEJkGPj — Omid Barin | امید برین (@barin_omid) November 19, 2022

Despite the crackdown, protesters continued their demonstrations overnight, chanting "death to the dictator" in videos shared on social media.

The 1500tasvir account, which has worked to publish footage from the protests, warned of a repeat of the 2019 Mahshahr massacre, a mass killing of protesters during the 2019-2020 Iran protests.

Former Iranian soccer player Ali Karimi shared a call for Iranians to protest en-masse on Sunday in light of the violent crackdown on Mahabad. Similar calls for protests to be held on Sunday were shared by activists and journalists across social media platforms.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) warned that a form of martial law has seemingly been imposed in Mahabad, calling on the international community to "not remain silent against the massacre of the Kurdish people."

Violence reported throughout Kurdish areas in Iran

Violence was reported in Bukan and Saqqez as well, with a video shared by Hengaw showing bullets fired into a home in Bukan.

شلیک به داخل منازل مسکونی در بوکانشامگاه شنبه ۲۸ آبان ۱۴۰۱#IranRevolution2022#ژینا_امینی pic.twitter.com/DIw08DAxKI — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) November 19, 2022

Hengaw reported that a number of explosions were heard in Marivan, Baneh, Saqqez and Bukan as drones were flying overhead. Journalist Farza Seifikaran also reported that explosions were heard in Saqqez.

Heavy gunfire was also reported in Piranshahr, with reports of casualties among protesters, according to journalist Omid Barin.

فوری | هشدارگزارش ها از پیرانشهر حاکی از حملە نیروهای سرکوب بە شهر است. فضا به شدت جنگی است. خبرهای اولیه حاکی از کشتە و زخمی شدن تعدادی از معترضان است. #مهسا_امینی#اعتراضات_سراسری#ژن_ژیان_ئازادی pic.twitter.com/RGM9MvxGdM — Omid Barin | امید برین (@barin_omid) November 19, 2022

In the city of Oshnavieh in the West Azerbaijan Province, protesters used a mosque loudspeaker to call for a general strike in solidarity with the protests.

Protests continue throughout Iran for ninth week

Protests and strikes continued throughout Iran on Saturday, over nine weeks after Mahsa Amini was killed by Tehran's "morality police."