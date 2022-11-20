The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Iran protests: Warnings of massacre amid violent crackdown on Kurds

Protests continued throughout Iran on Saturday, over nine weeks after Mahsa Amini was killed by Tehran "morality police."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 05:40
Bullets fired by Iranian forces at homes in Mahabad amid violent crackdown, November 20, 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Bullets fired by Iranian forces at homes in Mahabad amid violent crackdown, November 20, 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

Activists warned of a massacre as Iranian forces violently cracked down on protesters in Mahabad in northwestern Iran on Saturday night, cutting off internet access and sending large numbers of troops to the city, according to initial reports.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization warned that a "significant number" of troops had been sent to Mahabad and had begun shooting heavily in residential areas, publishing a video showing military vehicles purportedly on their way to the city.

Additional photos showed armored vehicles in the city and headed towards the city.

Shots were fired at protesters and residents across the city, according to footage and reports shared on social media and by activists and journalists. In a number of videos reportedly from Mahabad, residents could be heard screaming as volleys of gunshots were heard. It is unclear how many casualties have been caused in the violent crackdown.

Despite the crackdown, protesters continued their demonstrations overnight, chanting "death to the dictator" in videos shared on social media.

The 1500tasvir account, which has worked to publish footage from the protests, warned of a repeat of the 2019 Mahshahr massacre, a mass killing of protesters during the 2019-2020 Iran protests.

Former Iranian soccer player Ali Karimi shared a call for Iranians to protest en-masse on Sunday in light of the violent crackdown on Mahabad. Similar calls for protests to be held on Sunday were shared by activists and journalists across social media platforms.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) warned that  a form of martial law has seemingly been imposed in Mahabad, calling on the international community to "not remain silent against the massacre of the Kurdish people."

Violence reported throughout Kurdish areas in Iran

Violence was reported in Bukan and Saqqez as well, with a video shared by Hengaw showing bullets fired into a home in Bukan.

Hengaw reported that a number of explosions were heard in Marivan, Baneh, Saqqez and Bukan as drones were flying overhead. Journalist Farza Seifikaran also reported that explosions were heard in Saqqez.

Heavy gunfire was also reported in Piranshahr, with reports of casualties among protesters, according to journalist Omid Barin.

In the city of Oshnavieh in the West Azerbaijan Province, protesters used a mosque loudspeaker to call for a general strike in solidarity with the protests.

Protests continue throughout Iran for ninth week

Protests and strikes continued throughout Iran on Saturday, over nine weeks after Mahsa Amini was killed by Tehran's "morality police."



Tags Iran protests kurds iran protests
