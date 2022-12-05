All Israeli parties back the Abraham Accords, Herzog tells bin Zayed

There is a broad political consensus in Israel about the importance of maintaining the Abraham Accords, Herzog told his Emirati counterpart when he met him briefly before returning to Israel from his two-day trip to the Gulf.

“The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in the State of Israel, for all parties and for all factions of Israeli politics,” Herzog said.

“After two years of the Abraham Accords, when we took off so beautifully, now we need to reach cruising altitude, meaning upgrading the relationship even further, strengthening it and bringing more nations on board with the Abraham Accords,” Herzog said.

Bin Zayed said that Herzog’s visit “really means a lot to us.” He added that “we are trying to build a very strong bridge between our two countries, and I think we have built a very strong bridge that we are both proud of."

Both Israel and Bahrain “want to upgrade the agreements and are looking to add more countries” to the accords, he said.

President Isaac Herzog lands in Abu Dhabi for a presidential visit. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Herzog did not specify which other Arab countries could normalize ties with Israeli, but speculation has long been high about the possibility of both Saudi Arabia and Oman coming on board, Kuwait remains a far-out possibility, with Qatar not necessarily seeming so feasible despite the fact that Israeli has been able to participate in the FIFA World Cup now taking place there.

With Saudi Arabia, the leadership has been interested, but the process of getting its citizens on board has been more complicated. It also wants to receive more from the United States in exchange.

For countries such as Bahrain and the UAE, however, Israel provides an economic and security advantage that they want to maximize now, but the momentum needs to be maintained.

“Israeli top brass needs to understand that this challenge continues. The challenge of the Abrahamic Accords is certainly important to everyone and everyone understands it. There is a historic change that has taken place,” Herzog said.

“That is why this visit was very important” for both countries, he added.

To help make it easier for Bahrainis and Israelis to interact, there was an understanding reached during Herzog’s visit to allow expand the number of direct flights between the two countries to once a day rather than a number of times a week.

Herzog also spoke of the specific connection Bahrain feels toward the Jewish people, particularly by the monarchs who have had a history of acting as the community’s protector.