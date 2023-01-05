The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Imprisoned Hamas terrorist boasts about suicide bombings he planned

Hamas released a book written by terrorist Hassan Salameh about the bus bombings he engineered.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 19:14
Police forensic experts work at the scene of a terrorist bombing attack in Talpiot, Jerusalem on April 18, 2016. An explosion tore through a bus and set a second bus on fire, wounding 21 people, two critically. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Police forensic experts work at the scene of a terrorist bombing attack in Talpiot, Jerusalem on April 18, 2016. An explosion tore through a bus and set a second bus on fire, wounding 21 people, two critically.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

The armed wing of Hamas on Thursday launched a book written by one of its commanders who was responsible for a series of suicide bombing attacks against Israel.

The book, The Buses are Burning, was written by Hassan Salameh, who is serving 46 consecutive life sentences and another 30 years in Israeli prison for directing three mass-causality attacks in Israel.

Salameh, who was born in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, was arrested by Israeli security forces in 1996 in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The title of the book refers to the buses that were targeted by suicide bombers.

In the book, Salameh relates how he and his friends planned and carried out several terror attacks.

Palestinian students supporters of the Hamas movement wave the movement's flag during a rally at Birzeit University, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 19, 2022 (credit: FLASH90)Palestinian students supporters of the Hamas movement wave the movement's flag during a rally at Birzeit University, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 19, 2022 (credit: FLASH90)

Why was the book launched now?

The book launch was held in Khan Yunis to mark the 27th anniversary of the assassination of Hamas arch-terrorist and chief bomb maker Yahya Ayyash, who was killed in a mobile phone explosion in the Gaza Strip in 1996.

After the assassination, Hamas entrusted Salameh with the task of carrying out terrorist attacks in Israel to avenge the killing of Ayyash, nicknamed “The Engineer” because of his expertise in manufacturing bombs.

Thursday’s event, organized by Izaddin al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, was attended by hundreds of Palestinians, including senior officials of the Gaza-based terror group and former security prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

In a message on the occasion of the book launch, Salameh said the attacks he was responsible for “will remain immortal in history and tell Palestinian generations the story of a will that transcended the impossible, performed miracles and exposed the Zionist entity’s fragility to the whole world.”

Salameh said he operated on orders from Mohammed Def, the overall commander of Izaddin al-Qassam, who is wanted by Israel for his role in numerous terror attacks. “We set out on a path fraught with dangers,” Salameh added. “We only had a few explosives and a few thousand dollars.”

Saleh Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau who is currently based in Lebanon, also addressed the event. “This book has great symbolism,” he said. “We are going through a phase in which the acts of resistance are escalating. We are headed toward another round of resistance and conflict with the occupier; we are headed toward a new victory.”

Arouri said his group will continue its attempts to secure the release of all the Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.



Tags Hamas Terrorism books bus bombing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by