The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian officials: Sanctions from Israel won't halt diplomatic, legal campaign

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas condemned the Israeli “punitive measures” as a “Zionist crime” against the rights of the Palestinians.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 17:54
Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters protest in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Radah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2023. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters protest in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Radah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2023.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The Security Cabinet’s decision to impose sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in response to the recent Palestinian initiative at the United Nations to have the International Court of Justice prepare a legal opinion on the “occupation” won’t stop the Palestinians from pursuing their diplomatic and legal measures against Israel in the international area, defiant Palestinian officials said over the weekend.

Among the sanctions approved by the Security Cabinet on Friday were withholding tax revenues Israel collects on behalf of the PA, freezing Palestinian construction in some parts of the West Bank, and revoking VIP cards of some senior Palestinian officials.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, one of the officials reportedly expected to lose his Israeli-issued VIP card, said the Israeli measures won’t stop him from continuing the legal and diplomatic offensive in the international arena.

The so-called “retaliation” measures by Israel against the sovereign, legitimate and peaceful Palestinian pursuit of justice are absolutely abominable,” said a statement released by the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “States must ensure that Israel ceases its sanctions against the Palestinian people and submit to the rules-based international order or be prepared to receive the treatment owed to pariah states.”

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh said the measures were “rejected and condemned.”

Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters protest in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Radah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters protest in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Radah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community, particularly the US administration, to take immediate action “to stop these Israeli threats that are in violation of all resolutions of international legitimacy.”

The sanctions, he said, “confirm that the extremist occupation government seeks to escalate and drag the region to the brink of explosion.”

The Palestinians will continue “the political, diplomatic and legal struggle to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine and its capital, East Jerusalem," he added.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, Deputy Chairman of the ruling Fatah faction, condemned the “retaliatory measures taken by the fascist occupation government.”

Aloul told the PA’s Voice of Palestine radio station that the sanctions “expose the ugly face of the occupation, and the world must realize the crimes it (Israel) is committing against our people.”

He said the sanctions, as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s “storming” of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) and Israeli threats to impose severe restrictions on Palestinian security prisoners, “will leave the Palestinians with no choice but to confront the challenge.”

Aloul stressed the importance of continuing the Palestinian “struggle” at all levels in international forums, as well as stepping up the “popular resistance” against Israel.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Israeli decision to seize the tax revenues will exacerbate the financial crisis and deepen the treasury deficit. He denounced the move as “piracy,” emphasizing that the Palestinians won’t be discouraged from continuing the “diplomatic and political struggle” against Israel in international forums.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he visits Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, earlier this week. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he visits Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, earlier this week. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Shtayyeh called on the countries that condemned Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount last week  and other Israeli practices “to translate their statements into practical steps and policies that put an end to these crimes and violations.”

PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh also stressed that the measures won’t stop the PA from halting its diplomatic and legal drive against Israel in international institutions and forums.

Sheikh called on the international community to force the Israeli government “to release billions of shekels” that belong to the Palestinians.

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas also condemned the Israeli “punitive measures” as a “Zionist crime” against the rights of the Palestinians.

Hamas called on the PA not to submit to “threats and blackmail” and to proceed with its efforts to prosecute Israelis before international courts.



Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations security cabinet Palestinian International Court of Justice
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by