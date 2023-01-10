The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Negev Forum not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace, US says

The officials met to design regional projects in six categories: clean energy, tourism, healthcare, food security and water technology, education and coexistence, and regional security.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 21:59
Representatives for the six Negev Forum countries are seen at the working group meeting in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Representatives for the six Negev Forum countries are seen at the working group meeting in Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The normalization of Israeli ties with its Arab neighbors is not a substitute for peace with the Palestinians, the United States said Tuesday as it wrapped up a Negev Forum meeting with five Middle East countries, including Israel.

“We do not see this as a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace.”

Derek Chollet

“We do not see this as a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace,” US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told reporters in a virtual briefing about the unusual three-day meeting of 150 officials in Abu Dhabi.

Participants came from the six Negev Forum countries: the US, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

“It was the largest meeting between Israel and its regional partners since the Madrid summit in 1991,” Chollet said.

The Negev Forum meets for a working groups meeting in the UAE. (credit: UAE FOREIGN MINISTRIES) The Negev Forum meets for a working groups meeting in the UAE. (credit: UAE FOREIGN MINISTRIES)

What was discussed at the Negev Forum meeting?

The officials met to design regional projects in six categories: clean energy, tourism, healthcare, food security and water technology, education and coexistence, and regional security.

The Jordanians were invited to be part of the forum, but they have yet to join. The Palestinian Authority was not invited. Neither party participated in the original Negev Forum of foreign ministers that met in Israel last March or in the lower-level meeting in June. As part of this week’s gathering, plans were drawn up for another meeting of foreign ministers in March in Morocco.

US officials told reporters the interests of the Palestinians were included in the regional projects that were discussed during the forum’s working groups.

“When it comes to the Palestinians, we have been very clear,” Chollett said. “While we fully support the normalization of relations between Arab and Muslim-majority countries and Israel,” this is not a substitute for peace with the Palestinians. If anything, normalization should be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli-Palestinian track and to improve the lives of Palestinians.”

“While we fully support the normalization of relations between Arab and Muslim-majority countries and Israel,” this is not a substitute for peace with the Palestinians. If anything, normalization should be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli-Palestinian track and to improve the lives of Palestinians.”

Derek Chollet

The meeting displayed the regional progress that can be made when Israel is included as a recognized member of the Middle East community. But it came precisely at a time when the Israeli government has sanctioned the PA for its support of terrorist attacks and diplomatic warfare against the Jewish state.

Chollet said he hoped the progress made at the forum would inspire other countries to join.

US Ambassador to UN Agencies Cindy McCain said conversations were held on how to improve food and water security in the region.

Providing safe food and water is the most important global issue of our time, she said, adding that problems had been exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian war, COVID-19, climate change and regional conflicts.

“We need a united global effort to save lives and tackle the roots of hunger,” McCain said. “We must invest in science, technology and innovation to create efficient and resilient food systems for the future.”

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, who headed Israel’s delegation, thanked the UAE for hosting the event, which he said was an important step in facing regional challenges through cooperation.•



Tags Foreign Ministry Negev diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by