15 skeletons believed to be Jordanian soldiers killed in the Six Day War were found in the town of Beit Hanina al-Tahta near Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Jordanian media.

The Palestinian Authority's Public Prosecution Office and PA police launched an investigation into the discovery of the skeletons on Tuesday.

عاجل | الجيش: القوات المسلحة وبالتنسيق مع وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين، تتابع منذ يوم أمس الثلاثاء خبر العثور على 15 رفات يعتقد أنها تعود لجنود أردنيين استشهدوا في بلدة بيت "حنينا التحتا" شمال مدينة القدس خلال المعارك التي خاضها الجيش العربي في حرب حزيران عام 1967. pic.twitter.com/1wPZD6CkIY — هلا أخبار (@HalaAkhbar) January 11, 2023

A piece of metal suspected of being a sharp tool was found at the scene as well. The remains were transferred to the PA's Institute of Forensic Medicine for further investigation.

The Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that a military team had been sent to the site in coordination with the relevant authorities to identify the remains, but added that it is still too early to judge their identities due to technical and medical reasons.