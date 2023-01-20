Palestinian receives four months probation after attacking Border Police

The judge of the Judea Military Court, Lt. Col. Avery Einhorn, sentenced the accused Saga Abdel Rahman Azmi Abu Odeh on Thursday to four months of probation, after she was convicted about a week ago of the assault of Border Police officer Hadar Bukra.

In addition, the court ruled that the accused will pay the officer NIS 5,000 in compensation, in addition to the NIS 1,000 fine she has already paid. The days of probation are added to the eight days of detention the attacker has already served, as part of the plea agreement she signed.

The attack on Bukra

During an operation conducted by Border Police to secure the engineering tools in the demolition of illegal buildings in the Hebron area, a disturbance developed at the site. At one point, the young woman jumped towards Bukra, attacked her in the face and ran away.

As a result of the attack, the female officer suffered damage to her face, and her eyes were almost damaged. On the same night, the officers arrived at the scene together with Bukra and arrested the suspect, who was taken in for questioning.

Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

"It was important to me to be there with the forces and to identify the suspect, if only to bring her to justice," said Bukra.