The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police officer injured in stabbing attack in Huwara

The terrorist attempted to steal a Border Police officer's weapon before he was shot by the commanding officer of the group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 16:10

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2022 17:53
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Hawara, December 2, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Hawara, December 2, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

An Israel Border Police officer was lightly injured in a stabbing attack in Huwara, near Nablus, on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred after a Palestinian terrorist attempted to break into a vehicle with an Israeli couple inside, the Israel Border Police reported. After he realized the car door was locked, he tried to break into it using a stone, before being shot by the driver - an IDF officer on leave.

The wounded terrorist then approached a team of Border Police soldiers and stabbed one of them. The company commander apprehended and shot the terrorist after a short struggle in which he tried to steal the officer's weapon.

The wounded officer was evacuated from the scene of the stabbing for medical treatment, and the terrorist's death was determined at the scene of the attack.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai visited the officer shortly after the stabbing in order to congratulate him for his professional behavior in the face of the attack.

Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian attempted to stabbs Israeli soldiers near the Hawar, in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 2, 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian attempted to stabbs Israeli soldiers near the Hawar, in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 2, 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"You acted professionally, as we expect from every combat soldier and every commander," he said.

Border Police Assistant-Chief Amir Cohen spoke with the officer who shot the terrorist after he attempted to steal his weapon, praising him for his quick reaction to the incident.

"The vigilance of the fighters, under the command of their officer, prevented significant harm to innocent people," he said in a statement afterwards. 

"Within seconds, the team realized that it was an attempted [terror] attack and rushed toward the terrorist who was finally stopped by gunfire before he could harm Israeli civilians."

This is a developing story.



Tags Border Police West Bank West Bank Violence Terror Attack stabbing stabbing attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by