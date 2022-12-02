Border Police officer injured in stabbing attack in Huwara

An Israel Border Police officer was lightly injured in a stabbing attack in Huwara, near Nablus, on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred after a Palestinian terrorist attempted to break into a vehicle with an Israeli couple inside, the Israel Border Police reported. After he realized the car door was locked, he tried to break into it using a stone, before being shot by the driver - an IDF officer on leave.

The wounded terrorist then approached a team of Border Police soldiers and stabbed one of them. The company commander apprehended and shot the terrorist after a short struggle in which he tried to steal the officer's weapon.

The wounded officer was evacuated from the scene of the stabbing for medical treatment, and the terrorist's death was determined at the scene of the attack.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai visited the officer shortly after the stabbing in order to congratulate him for his professional behavior in the face of the attack.

Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian attempted to stabbs Israeli soldiers near the Hawar, in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 2, 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"You acted professionally, as we expect from every combat soldier and every commander," he said.

Border Police Assistant-Chief Amir Cohen spoke with the officer who shot the terrorist after he attempted to steal his weapon, praising him for his quick reaction to the incident.

"The vigilance of the fighters, under the command of their officer, prevented significant harm to innocent people," he said in a statement afterwards.

"Within seconds, the team realized that it was an attempted [terror] attack and rushed toward the terrorist who was finally stopped by gunfire before he could harm Israeli civilians."

This is a developing story.