The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA praises Saudi Arabia for ‘rejecting’ normalization with Israel

The Palestinian Authority has condemned other Arab nations and formal ties with Israel, referring to them as "a stab in the back."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 16:55
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performs morning prayer as he arrives to wash the Holy Kabaa on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Grand Mosque in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 16 2022. (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/REUTERS)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performs morning prayer as he arrives to wash the Holy Kabaa on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Grand Mosque in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 16 2022.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/REUTERS)

The Palestinian Authority has expressed relief over Saudi Arabia’s assertion that the kingdom won’t normalize its ties with Israel without a Palestinian state.

In the past, some Palestinian officials in Ramallah voiced concern over reports that Saudi Arabia and Israel were close to normalizing their relations. The officials, however, refrained from publicly criticizing the Saudi leadership after reportedly receiving assurances that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was opposed to such a move.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Bloomberg TV: “We have said consistently that we believe normalization with Israel is something that is very much in the interest of the region.”

The Saudi minister, however, said that “true normalization and true stability will only come through giving the Palestinians hope and dignity and that requires giving the Palestinians a state.”

His remarks came in light of renewed talk about the possibility that Saudi Arabia might join the Abraham Accords, a series of treaties normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Measures to deepen Abraham Accords

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department, in October. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS) US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department, in October. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed “measures to deepen the Abraham Accords with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Palestinians have condemned the Abraham Accords as a “stab in the back” and a violation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which states that the Arab countries would establish normal relations with Israel after the establishment of “a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967.”

In response to the remarks of the Saudi foreign minister, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it “welcomes the sincere positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards our people and their issues.”

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s “support and assistance for the rights of our people in all forums under the leadership of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including the support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.”



Tags saudi arabia saudi arabia and israel saudi israeli relations Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by