PA praises Saudi Arabia for ‘rejecting’ normalization with Israel

The Palestinian Authority has expressed relief over Saudi Arabia’s assertion that the kingdom won’t normalize its ties with Israel without a Palestinian state.

In the past, some Palestinian officials in Ramallah voiced concern over reports that Saudi Arabia and Israel were close to normalizing their relations. The officials, however, refrained from publicly criticizing the Saudi leadership after reportedly receiving assurances that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was opposed to such a move.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Bloomberg TV: “We have said consistently that we believe normalization with Israel is something that is very much in the interest of the region.”

The Saudi minister, however, said that “true normalization and true stability will only come through giving the Palestinians hope and dignity and that requires giving the Palestinians a state.”

His remarks came in light of renewed talk about the possibility that Saudi Arabia might join the Abraham Accords, a series of treaties normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Measures to deepen Abraham Accords

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department, in October. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed “measures to deepen the Abraham Accords with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Palestinians have condemned the Abraham Accords as a “stab in the back” and a violation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which states that the Arab countries would establish normal relations with Israel after the establishment of “a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967.”

In response to the remarks of the Saudi foreign minister, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it “welcomes the sincere positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards our people and their issues.”

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s “support and assistance for the rights of our people in all forums under the leadership of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including the support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.”