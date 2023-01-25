The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF kills Palestinian man who attacked soldiers with knife in West Bank

Video footage shows an IDF soldier checking a car out of which a Palestinian emerges and dashes toward the IDF soldier brandishing the knife.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 16:13
An Israeli soldier stand guard at a bus station near the scene where a stolen car broke through a police checkpoint and hit a policeman outside Kedumim, in the West Bank on February 26, 2019. (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
An Israeli soldier stand guard at a bus station near the scene where a stolen car broke through a police checkpoint and hit a policeman outside Kedumim, in the West Bank on February 26, 2019.
(photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)

An IDF soldier on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who attacked him and multiple other soldiers at a checkpoint near Kedumim with a knife.

Kedumim is in the northern Samaria region of the West Bank.  

Video footage shows an IDF soldier approaching a red car in a line between two other cars to perform a standard security check.

The Palestinian initially slowly gets out of the car with no sign of danger, but then suddenly dashes toward the IDF soldier brandishing the knife.

At first, the IDF soldier runs backward away from the Palestinian while keeping his gun aimed at the terrorist.

Footage of the attempted stabbing of an IDF soldier in Kedumim, who shot the terrorist down (SHOMRON REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Seeing that this first soldier has a gun aimed at him and is moving away, the Palestinian changes direction and runs toward other soldiers at the checkpoint.

At this point, IDF soldiers opened fire, killing the Palestinian terrorist

No IDF personnel were harmed.

This is one of many daily attacks

The attempted attack was just one of a large number of attacks still going on on an almost daily basis in the West Bank.

Though the IDF has said that the waves of terror, which have had ups and downs since March 2022, have ebbed, security forces still have not been able to restore the West Bank to the more stable level of calm it was at around a year ago.



Tags IDF Palestinians Terrorism West Bank
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by