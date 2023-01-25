IDF kills Palestinian man who attacked soldiers with knife in West Bank

An IDF soldier on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who attacked him and multiple other soldiers at a checkpoint near Kedumim with a knife.

Kedumim is in the northern Samaria region of the West Bank.

Video footage shows an IDF soldier approaching a red car in a line between two other cars to perform a standard security check.

The Palestinian initially slowly gets out of the car with no sign of danger, but then suddenly dashes toward the IDF soldier brandishing the knife.

At first, the IDF soldier runs backward away from the Palestinian while keeping his gun aimed at the terrorist.

Footage of the attempted stabbing of an IDF soldier in Kedumim, who shot the terrorist down (SHOMRON REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Seeing that this first soldier has a gun aimed at him and is moving away, the Palestinian changes direction and runs toward other soldiers at the checkpoint.

At this point, IDF soldiers opened fire, killing the Palestinian terrorist.

No IDF personnel were harmed.

This is one of many daily attacks

The attempted attack was just one of a large number of attacks still going on on an almost daily basis in the West Bank.

Though the IDF has said that the waves of terror, which have had ups and downs since March 2022, have ebbed, security forces still have not been able to restore the West Bank to the more stable level of calm it was at around a year ago.