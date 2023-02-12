Will earthquake lead to changes in Syria policy? - analysis

Unlike in Turkey, where numerous international search and rescue delegations arrived within 24 hours of the earthquake and began working to find people, Syria’s victims have, for the most part, remained under the rubble.

While some aid has flowed to Damascus, there are Western countries that see the Syrian regime as a pariah and don’t want to send aid if the regime will merely snatch it for itself. At the same time, a bizarre UN system, set up with Russian and Chinese backing, has meant that aid could only flow into opposition-controlled parts of northwestern Syria – via one damaged border crossing.

It is now too late to save the Syrian victims, and the suffering continues, people need medical care and reconstruction is needed. Syria is already badly destroyed by a decade of war, which only adds to the destruction and misery.

Currently, there are millions of Syrian refugees abroad, in Turkey, Jordan, Iraq or Europe. According to a UN estimate, approximately five million people could be homeless in Syria after the earthquake. France has offered $12.8 million via UN agencies, reports say.

The challenges don’t end there though. Turkey currently occupies the area of northwest Syria, including Afrin, Idlib and Jarabulus. As the occupying power, Turkey is supposed to be responsible for the native population – the victims. But it is already strained by its own tens of thousands of casualties and thousands of collapsed buildings.

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

There are also extremist groups in northwest Syria – some backed by Turkey and some operating independently. According to one report, a “hardline group” has already held up aid from reaching victims. There are active aid groups there that operated during the Syrian civil war, including the White Helmets and the Syrian American Medical Society, among others.

What becomes clear is that the current framework for how Syria operates is not tenable. Some players in the international community, primarily the US, want the Syrian regime isolated, which has led to sanctions.

But what happens when aid runs into sanctions?

The US has now exempted aid relief from sanctions, but this took days and shows how the issue of helping average people is challenged by the division inside Syria. Areas in Idlib and Afrin are only accessible via Turkey, itself harmed by the earthquake, making it even harder for aid to get through.

The lone crossing at Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli was also damaged by the quake. Located in the Hatay province, it is in an area that was not only damaged, but contains many other problems on the ground, like chaos, infighting and the government in Ankara.

So what can be done?

Some innovative attempts to aid Syria have come up against these challenges. The Barzani charity from the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, based in Erbil, sent aid to Afrin in Syria via Turkey. According to Rudaw media in Erbil, “with 12 trucks carrying 50 tons of food, medicine, and essential items, the BCF convoy crossed into rebel-held Afrin through the Bab al-Salameh border crossing from Turkey to deliver aid to Afrin city and nearby Jindires town where people were left homeless in a winter freeze and fading hopes of rescuing their loved ones from underneath countless buildings that were turned to rubble in Monday’s twin earthquakes. As of Saturday, the death toll stands at more than 24,200 people in both Turkey and Syria.”

Aid also was dispatched from eastern Syria, where the US backs the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This could include Aleppo, Tal Rifat, or Afrin, from regime-controlled areas via some sort of arrangement. It is not clear if the regime will allow this.

Now there is a push in the international community to open more border crossings and also provide aid to Syria that can cross the regime and opposition held areas, without all the bureaucracy, the extremists and UN issues that have turned aid into a political weapon.

“Providing extra border crossings from Turkey into Syria is an ‘open and shut case’ on humanitarian grounds following the catastrophic ‘mega’ disaster, a UN aid chief has told Sky News…Stressing the urgency of the situation, Martin Griffiths said additional corridors were needed now to bolster the amount of assistance reaching the stricken earthquake-hit region and save lives,” SkyNews reported.

This makes sense, but also illustrates how aid was mismanaged in the past. Because the UN and state actors prefer to work with states, rather than non-state actors, this meant that, throughout the Syrian conflict, many countries preferred to only work with the Syrian government and international organizations.

Because Russia backs the Syrian regime, it was able to make sure this system continued. Even though the US entered eastern Syria to back the SDF against ISIS and Turkey invaded northern Syria, the UN, Russia and others made sure that only one or two border crossings would exist in which aid could go into places like Idlib or Rojava in eastern Syria.

This was a cynical attempt to cut Syria off from all sides. However, for backers of the regime, it made perfect sense, because the “government” had to be the only conduit for official aid. As the regime has made progress defeating the rebels – and as it now meets with Turkey – it appears that it worked in Damascus for a while.

In the Middle East, many countries want to normalize ties with Syria. The earthquake may give more of a green light for countries to aid Damascus and could lead to diplomatic changes on the ground.

It is not clear how Turkey will manage these changes, or they may lead to a ceasefire. Temporary border openings and aid to Damascus are just a few of the things on the table.