Radar that helps rescuers see through walls was used by the IDF Home Front Command’s search and rescue unit during the expedition to Turkey to help locate survivors of the earthquake.

As of Monday, at least 35,000 people had been reported killed as a result of massive earthquakes that struck Turkey. The disaster has also caused thousands of deaths in Syria. A large Israeli delegation helped in the search and rescue efforts.

Micro-power radar helped locate survivors

Camero-Tech, a member of the SK Group, supplied its Xaver 400 and 100 systems to the search and rescue expedition, the company said in a statement this week. “With the help of these systems, the IDF Home Front Command SAR Unit expedition has been able to locate survivors and rescue people who have been trapped in the ruins for days.”

The company describes itself as a “pioneer and world leader in the design and manufacture of pulse-based UWB micro-power radar ‘Through Wall Imaging’ systems.”

Amir Beeri, CEO and founder of Camero-Tech, described how the technology was able to assist in the urgent life-saving efforts in Turkey. “As our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this tragic event, we are proud that we have been able to assist the rescue efforts, using Camero systems to successfully save lives,” said Beeri.

Camero-Tech (credit: Camero-Tech)

He describes how the system was sent to Turkey and helped to rescue a woman in her thirties. This type of technology was also used to locate and rescue survivors of the 2017 earthquake in Mexico. The company had sold around 20 systems to Mexico beginning in 2012.

This kind of unique radar is one method that can be used alongside other search and rescue technologies and systems. For instance, rescue teams use dogs to search and also microphones to listen for survivors. Specialized scopes can also be sent down into rubble.

However, each method has limitations. Dogs need to be able to smell and they become exhausted. Microphones need quiet, and that may not be possible when there is equipment being moved around or vehicles driving. Scopes also may not be able to go deep into the layers of rubble.

“The only way to penetrate directly is radio waves, and imaging radar; and what it can provide with the Xaver 400 is not only detection of life, we can also see the layers so they can plan how to access a victim. This is important because once you find someone you have to find how to reach them and [figure out] the easiest way to get to them and take them out. And time is critical,” said Beeri.

The Xaver 400 weighs 3.2kg, around the size of a laptop, and is easy to transport, while the Xaver 100 is even smaller and can fit in the palm of the hand. Both are tactical radars. Beeri describes how the systems are part of a kit with accessories such as a wireless platform that can monitor multiple systems if necessary. This means that an operator could also use the smaller system to go into a place that is hard to reach. The kit for search and rescue teams is designed to fit in a backpack that is orange and can be easily seen.

How does it work?

The way radar works to help find survivors in an earthquake is through radio waves. The waves are transmitted at wide bandwidth with low frequency, then pass through, for instance, rubble and former apartment walls, and then the operator can see what might be inside the area.

To understand what they are seeing the data is processed by algorithms in the system, making it intuitive for the user to understand. This means that it is easier to determine if one is seeing a person who may be alive or some other kind of object. Other, larger systems from the same company can be used at longer ranges, up to 100 meters in some instances. This can be useful if a building is still on fire or it is dangerous to go into an area. These smaller radar systems can also be deployed with a drone and can communicate wirelessly, so they could be deployed into a dangerous structure and give feedback to the rescue team.

The challenge after an earthquake or some other type of collapse is to first understand what kind of rubble one has to search through and where survivors might be. For instance, if a building 'pancakes' on top of itself, each floor collapsing onto the one below it without leaving pockets of survivable areas like reinforced rooms, then the likelihood of finding survivors is rare.

SOME OF the devasation of this week’s deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

If a building partially collapses, then there is a bigger chance that people might be trapped somewhere down below the rubble. “There are various methods, when a building collapses you want to peel the rubble layer by layer carefully - but when you peel you make sure no one is below and you go down to the people; another is tunneling below,” says Beeri.

There is also a time element. Even though a few people continued to be saved some 200 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, hope generally fades after 72 hours. This is because people need water to survive and if they are trapped without water for several days the chance they will survive is low. That means time is of the essence and using technology like radar can aid in rescue efforts. Teams need to be equipped with enough systems to make use of them.

Beeri says the company has received good feedback from its experience in Turkey. This means other search and rescue groups may want to use radar like this. The technology isn’t new and he says it has been sold around the world. Generally, this kind of technology has been used in security, law enforcement and defense applications. It’s different than some ground penetrating radars that can be used to penetrate the earth with radio waves and uses lower frequencies.

“We designed this system in higher frequencies to suit building materials, not ground; in earthquakes when buildings collapse this is what is needed,” he says. This kind of technology can also aid in rescue efforts when buildings collapse for other reasons. Beeri adds that what is unique here is a system designed for use with buildings and an algorithm that reconstructs an image of what the radar sees so that the user can understand what is happening in the image. It's also easy to operate and can quickly be unpacked from a bag, he said.

A statement released by the company notes that the system is “capable of detecting the breathing of living people buried under layers of debris... even without movement. It's part of the company's overall search and rescue kit, which is fully equipped with Camero-Tech’s STTW radar imaging systems, enabling search and rescue teams to detect live objects in disaster scenarios such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and fires.

Camero was founded in 2004. It is part of the SK Group, a group founded by Samy Katsav, which is a privately held technology and innovation holding company specializing in global frontline defense, law enforcement solutions, marine infrastructure, and property development solutions. SK Group says it draws “on Israel’s innovation and field-proven solutions.”