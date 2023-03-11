The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Those streaks in the sky aren't alien - they're a sign of Israel's regional ties

Cloud streaks in the sky could be a sign of a new future for the Middle East.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 21:16

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 21:18
Ha Bima square and airplane streaks in the background. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Ha Bima square and airplane streaks in the background.
(photo credit: MAARIV)

Did you see white stripes crossing the sky on Saturday?

No, it's not aliens, and it isn't secret IDF activity. Instead, these streaks are trails of condensation that are created by the exhaust released by jet engines - primarily from passenger planes flying at high altitudes.

This combination of water vapor and carbon dioxide emitted by the jet engines freeze quickly when the surrounding outside temperatures are below -40 degrees celsius. These particles disperse, and freeze into a cloud of crystals.

Following peace agreements with Jordan, planes from Arab countries regularly cross Israel's airspace. Opening Israel's skies allowed for shorter travel time to and from destinations in the Arab world.

What benefits come from shortening time in flight?

Streaks in the sky from airplane exhaust. (credit: MAARIV) Streaks in the sky from airplane exhaust. (credit: MAARIV)

Shortening travel time saves the airlines time and fuel, allowing them to lower flight prices.

This mimics the historic permission recently given to Israeli airlines to fly in Oman's airspace, which allows them to shorten the flights to India and Japan by more than two hours.



Tags Middle East peace airline company Middle East Abraham Abraham Accords
