Saudi Arabia makes historic purchase of Boeing aircraft

The US announced on Tuesday that Boeing has completed two deals with Saudi Arabia to manufacture up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with General Electric’s most advanced GEnex engines.

The deal was announced only days after Iran and the Saudis had announced the resumption of full diplomatic relations after an eight-year escalation of conflict in the broader Sunni and Shiite conflict which goes back over millennia.

What did the US say?

Appearing to answer concerns that the recent deal with the Islamic Republic had moved Riyadh away from Washington's corner, the White House said, "These landmark deals with Saudi Arabia – one to anchor a new airline and another to expand an existing fleet – are valued at nearly $37 billion. In a period of weeks, Boeing has closed two of its largest transactions in the history of the company."

Further, the US noted that the Saudi deals "will support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states."

"The most recent deals with Saudi Arabia alone support more than 140,000 American jobs, many of which do not require a four-year college degree. We are particularly pleased that Boeing was able to finally conclude these deals with Saudi Arabia after years of discussions, and intensive negotiations over recent months," said the US, in what seemed to be a backhanded reference to the recent deal with Iran.

Moreover, the US said, "Today’s announcement ensures that Boeing and General Electric will anchor Saudi Arabia’s new international airline together with support for a new international airport. This partnership is another milestone in eight decades of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and American industry."

In addition, the Biden administration said it, "looks forward to working with Saudi Arabia and all partners in the Middle East to support a more prosperous, secure, and integrated region, which ultimately benefits the American people."

What did Boeing and Riyadh Air say in a statement?

Boeing and Riyadh Air issued a statement saying, "Owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air said it will purchase 39 highly efficient 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s. Based in the capital city, Riyadh Air will play a key role in growing Saudi Arabia's air transport network."

Further, Boeing and Riyadh Air said, "This agreement is part of Saudi Arabia's wider strategic plan to transform the country into a global aviation hub. In total, Saudi Arabian carriers today announced their intent to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners in what will be the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history. This will support the country's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030."

"The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of customer experience," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

"Riyadh Air's commitment to its customers will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world," Douglas said.

"This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air's commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are incredibly proud of our nearly eight decades of partnership to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector. Our agreement builds on that longstanding partnership and will further expand access to safe and sustainable commercial air travel for decades more."

According to the statement, the 787-9 provides the longest range of the 787 family of airplanes, flying approximately 300 passengers 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), with additional cargo capacity. Further, "Passengers enjoy a better experience with the largest windows of any jet, air that is more humid and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, large overhead bins with room for everyone's bag; soothing LED lighting, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride."

"The 787 family is delivering unmatched fuel efficiency to airline operators around the world reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to airplanes they replace," according to the statement.

In parallel, Boeing and Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) announced the national flag carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners. SAUDIA is set to purchase 39 787s, with a further 10 options, utilizing the outstanding efficiency, range and flexibility of the Dreamliner to sustainably grow its global operation. The agreement will include both 787-9 and 787-10 models.

"SAUDIA continues its expansion efforts in all aspects of the airline; whether it's introducing new destinations or increasing the aircraft fleet," His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group. "The agreement with Boeing delivers on this commitment and the newly added aircraft will further enable SAUDIA to fulfill its strategic objective of bringing the world to the Kingdom".

SAUDIA currently operates more than 50 Boeing airplanes on its long-haul network, including the 777-300ER (Extended Range) and 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliner. "The additional 787s complement SAUDIA's existing fleet, enabling it to effectively harness the value of the 777 and 787 families," said the statement.

"Adding to its 787 Dreamliner fleet will enable SAUDIA to expand its long-haul service with outstanding range, capacity and efficiency," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.