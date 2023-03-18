The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Videos circulated online instruct terrorists how to carry out attacks

Videos on social media are teaching terrorists how best to carry out stabbings and shootings against Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 11:11
Police and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in the City of David, in East Jerusalem, on January 28, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Police and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in the City of David, in East Jerusalem, on January 28, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Instructional videos on how to kill Israelis in stabbings and shootings are being circulated online, according to a report by the Jewish Chronicle on Friday.

One video, which was translated by the JC showed two men demonstrating how best to stab a person. The video provides instructions on what type of knife to use and where best to stab.

The video instructs prospective stabbers not to use kitchen knives or blunt knives, according to the JC's translation.

It then goes through various parts of the body to show where stabs are most effective to kills someone.

Another video reportedly provides instructions on how to carry out a shooting. It also explains how best to organize the attack by distributing roles among the terrorists.

The aftermath of the car accident on road 5 after the stabbing attack, 15 November, 2022. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE) The aftermath of the car accident on road 5 after the stabbing attack, 15 November, 2022. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Terrorist organizations use social media to recruit

Social media has been used lately by terrorist organizations as a way to recruit terrorists to carry out attacks in Israel and the West Bank. The Shin Bet uncovered multiple systems in which organizations like Hamas reach out to Palestinians in east Jerusalem or the West Bank and use them to carry out attacks. In some cases the people know what they are being recruited for while in others, they are asked to make deliveries of weapons and cash without knowing what they are delivering.

This strategy has, in part, been attributed to a number of recent terror attacks in Jerusalem carried out by teenagers as young as 13 and 14.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 13 Israelis have been killed in terror attack. Only last week, three men were injured, two critically, in a shooting terror attack while on their way to a friend's wedding.



Tags Terrorism social media shooting stabbing video
