The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

20 years after US invasion, war-scarred Iraqis conflicted about future

Iraq remains devastated from the years of war, occupation and bloody sectarian turmoil.

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 04:08
Smoke billows from a presidential palace compound in Baghdad during airstrikes, Iraq, March 21, 2003. Large explosions shook Baghdad during a night of blistering air strikes, as US and British ground forces advancing across southern Iraq battled for hours for control of a strategic airfield. (photo credit: REUTERS/GORAN TOMASEVIC/FILE PHOTO)
Smoke billows from a presidential palace compound in Baghdad during airstrikes, Iraq, March 21, 2003. Large explosions shook Baghdad during a night of blistering air strikes, as US and British ground forces advancing across southern Iraq battled for hours for control of a strategic airfield.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GORAN TOMASEVIC/FILE PHOTO)

Twenty years ago, the United States invaded Iraq, launching a ferocious bombing campaign dubbed “shock and awe.”

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The US invaded Iraq on the premise that the oil-rich state possessed weapons of mass destruction, that it was later discovered never existed, throwing the country into chaos. A civil war ensued in Iraq triggered by the invasion.

Former President George W. Bush said that the invasion was an effort to disarm the country, free its people and "defend the world from grave danger."

Two decades later, Iraq remains devastated from the years of war, occupation and bloody sectarian turmoil that ensued.

No major celebrations were held in Iraq on March 20, the anniversary of the day that the US launched its ground invasion of Iraq.

A US Army soldier walks towards a burning oil well in Iraq's vast southern Rumaila oilfields, March 30, 2003. (credit: REUTERS/YANNIS BEHRAKIS/FILE PHOTO)A US Army soldier walks towards a burning oil well in Iraq's vast southern Rumaila oilfields, March 30, 2003. (credit: REUTERS/YANNIS BEHRAKIS/FILE PHOTO)

“It was a grave mistake committed by the Americans, they didn’t plan this properly and they destroyed the country.”

Former Iraqi general

Some 4,600 US service members were killed, as well as more than 200,000 Iraqis, mostly civilians, during the US-led campaign in Iraq. While the invasion succeeded in toppling Iraq’s dictatorial president, Saddam Hussein, it ultimately plunged Iraq into a bloody sectarian conflict.

US forces remained in Iraq for eight years before withdrawing.

Saddam ruled Iraq for more than two decades and many Iraqis have described his rule as "brutal."  Under his reign there was no political freedom, and numerous human rights violations were committed. Saddam’s overthrow brought happiness and a sigh of relief for many Iraqis, who hoped a political change for the better was underway.

A former Iraqi general who fled the country after the US invasion told The Media Line that the military campaign brought about catastrophic results, and chaos that Iraq is still reeling from two decades later.

“It was a grave mistake committed by the Americans, they didn’t plan this properly and they destroyed the country,” he said. 

The general, who lives in a neighboring country, did not want to reveal his identity so that he would not upset his host country.

Allawi, a butcher in Mosul, watched two of his brothers get killed by fellow citizens in the early days of the invasion. He told The Media Line that the horrific incident traumatized him, and he has yet to recover.

“I blame the Americans for losing my brothers even though they were killed by other Iraqis simply because they were Sunnis,” Allawi said. “Our future was destroyed so Bush could satisfy his ego and hatred for Saddam.”  

Abdallah Mansour was only 11 years old when the invasion happened. He lived with his family in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. He clearly remembers the night of March 20th, 2003.

"I was afraid, we couldn’t sleep for days," he told The Media Line.

Iraqis were terrified of Saddam, who ruled with an iron fist. Many hoped, following the invasion, that together they would build a new Iraq.

“I had mixed feelings after the invasion, but I thought life would change for the better. That did not happen: we lost our house in Baghdad; my family was chased out; and we now live in a rental house. My father lost his store, he couldn’t handle it; he died shortly after,” said Mansour.

Iraqis lived in fear under Saddam; Not even the most influential was able to stand up to him and criticize or challenge his policies.

“Yes, he was ruthless, he ruled with fear, but we felt safe,” said Fahad Ali, a store owner in Baghdad.

“It was almost impossible to have internet service, or a satellite in Iraq – the government controlled everything,” he said.

“The Americans made many promises to Iraqis and kept none of them. Bush said he was going to help us build a democratic country, that never happened,” Ali said.

It is not unusual these days to hear people lament the days of Saddam Hussein’s rule.

"We wish that Saddam's rule could return,” Ali said.

The deposed Iraqi president ruled a country that was stable, provided a state of the art education system, and health services to all Iraqis; and those who joined the Ba’ath party enjoyed top government positions.

Sectarian violence

The US imposed a system of government that split power along ethnic and sectarian lines between the country's three main groups, Shia Muslims, Kurds and Sunni Muslims. Armed militias fought the occupiers and each other, and killed each other's civilians.

Jihadist groups took advantage of the chaos, and their hatred for the Americans.

There is still widespread corruption in Iraq and, despite millions of barrels of oil reserves, the country lacks even the most basic services, like electricity.

However, things are not all bad in Iraq. Several elections have been held, political plurality exists, and free expression is officially guaranteed, but people complain that all this has not brought the economic and political stability they say was promised.

Baghdad is undoubtedly safer now, however.

“I can take my family out and walk freely in Baghdad,” said Ali, a 39-year-old university lecturer. He told The Media Line that he thinks the future looks bright for his country.

“Many costly mistakes were committed but we are learning and moving forward,” he said.



Tags Iraq United States Middle East The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by