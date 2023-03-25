The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US seeks to deter Iranian proxy attacks in Syria

Over the last several years, Iran has increasingly sought to target US forces in Iraq, and now increasingly in Syria.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 22:14
A Coalition convoy of US led international coalition against ISIS stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir Ezzor province, Syria, November 22, 2018 (photo credit: COURTESY MATTHEW CRANE/US ARMY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Coalition convoy of US led international coalition against ISIS stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir Ezzor province, Syria, November 22, 2018
(photo credit: COURTESY MATTHEW CRANE/US ARMY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

US airstrikes on Iranian proxies in Syria represent an attempt by the US to determine further attacks, pro Iranian militias, have been carrying out attacks over the last several years when US personnel or contractors have been injured the US has generally responded with airstrikes.

These airstrikes come after a US contractor was killed and five US service members in what is believed to be an Iranian-backed militia attack in eastern Syria. The attack comes in the wake of the visit to eastern Syria by top US general Mark Milley.

Over the last several years, Iran has increasingly sought to target US forces in Iraq, and now increasingly in Syria. The reason around focuses on Syria is because it believes that the US commitment to Syria is weak.
The Biden administration has sought to deter US attacks by carrying out retaliatory air strikes when US personnel or contractors are harmed. This is a policy that began under the Trump administration back in 2019.

A US soldier oversees members of the Syrian Democratic Forces as they demolish a YPG fortification and raise a Tal Abyad Military Council flag over the outpost as part of the security mechanism zone agreement, in Syria September 21, 2019. (credit: US ARMY/STAFF SGT. ANDREW GOEDL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A US soldier oversees members of the Syrian Democratic Forces as they demolish a YPG fortification and raise a Tal Abyad Military Council flag over the outpost as part of the security mechanism zone agreement, in Syria September 21, 2019. (credit: US ARMY/STAFF SGT. ANDREW GOEDL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
In 2019, tensions between the US and Iran increased and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq carried out numerous attacks on facilities in Iraq, where US forces and contractors were located.
When a contractor was killed in December 2019 this led to an increase in tensions and the US ended up targeting Iranian IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in January 2020.

Iran's continued influence in Syria

Iranian-backed militia threats have increased in Syria in the last two years. These include drone attacks which are the weapon of choice for the Iranian-backed militias. Iran has also increasingly threatened Israel with drones since 2018 and also exported kamikaze drones to Russia.

This means that the Iranian attacks on US forces are part of a larger regional and global strategy. Iran has also sought to repair relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. Iran’s goal is to isolate US forces in Syria. US forces are in Syria to support operations against ISIS. The US presence in Syria began back in 2015 and although it is ostensibly to fight ISIS, it serves as a way to also project US influence.
US influence helps balance Iranian threats. This is why Iran wants to use these types of attacks to harass the US. Although the militias use rockets and drones and are often ineffective in their attacks, when there are casualties the US has generally responded.
Iran appears to order its militias to attack US forces every month or every other month to gauge the US response. Every year US contractors have been killed or wounded, including in August 2022 and March 2021 and also in 2019 and 2020.
The attacks these days are mostly directed at US forces in Syria. As the Syrian regime normalized ties increasingly with countries in the region, including US partners in the Gulf there may be pressure on the US in Syria and Iran may sense an opportunity. This means that Iran may also sense an opportunity to act against Israel during Ramadan, to increase tensions in Syria. Israel has opposed Iranian entrenchment in Syria but as the targeting of US forces indicate, Iran will not stop its pressure campaign and will test US responses.


Tags jerusalem post news Syria Iran Middle East Syria US
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by