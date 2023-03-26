The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

New Palestinian militia surfaces in northern West Bank

The new group, Battalion of Martyr Omar Abu Laila, is named after a terrorist who shot and stabbed a soldier and a civilian near Ariel, killing them.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 11:55
Militants attend the funeral of Palestinian teen Hamzeh al-Ashqar, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli military raid, in Askar camp near Nablus, in the West Bank February 7, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Militants attend the funeral of Palestinian teen Hamzeh al-Ashqar, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli military raid, in Askar camp near Nablus, in the West Bank February 7, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

A new armed group has been established in the city of Salfit in the northern West Bank, where a number of similar militias have been operating over the past year.

The new group, Battalion of Martyr Omar Abu Laila, is named after a Palestinian who carried out a shooting and stabbing attack near Ariel, killing two Israelis, a soldier and a civilian.

On March 17, 2019, Abu Laila stabbed Sgt. Gal Keidan at the Ariel Junction, grabbed the soldier’s gun and opened fire, hitting Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, who succumbed to his wounds a day later.

Abu Laila was later killed in an exchange of fire with IDF forces.

Senior Palestinian Authority officials and leaders of the ruling Fatah faction have since praised Abu Laila for carrying out the attack, and a memorial was erected for him in the village of Abwein near Ramallah where he hid before he was killed.

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians at the entrance to the Palestinian village of Haris in the West Bank, following the earlier terror attack outside Ariel, on November 15, 2022. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians at the entrance to the Palestinian village of Haris in the West Bank, following the earlier terror attack outside Ariel, on November 15, 2022. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The group announces its establishment

In a statement announcing the establishment of the new group on Sunday, the Battalion of Martyr Omar Abu Laila said its “soldiers were preparing many surprises that would shake the brutal [Israeli] entity.”

Addressing Israelis, the group said in a statement published by the Palestinian Khabar Press news agency:

“Torment is coming to you."

Battalion of Martyr Omar Abu Laila

The Battalion will stay and expand in Salfit and its [surrounding] villages.”

Similar groups that have been operating in the northern West Bank, specifically Nablus and Jenin, include the Lions’ Deb, Jenin Battalion, Nablus Battalion and Balata [Refugee Camp] Battalion.

The groups consist of dozens of gunmen affiliated with various factions, including Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A similar group recently popped up in the city of Tulkarem, also in the northern West Bank. The group, called Tulkarem Battalion-Rapid Response, was responsible for a series of shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the area.

Its founder and commander, Amir Abu Khadijeh, 25, was killed by Israeli troops last week in the village of Ezbet Shufeh, east of Tulkarem. Khadijeh was affiliated with Fatah’s armed group, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

The PA security forces have thus far refrained from taking real measures to rein in the armed groups. According to Palestinian sources, a number of armed groups have also surfaced in other areas of the West Bank, including Bethlehem and Hebron.



Tags Palestinians Terrorism West Bank militia
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by