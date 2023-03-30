Pro-Iran media has rejected claims that Hezbollah members in Syria were killed in a “landmine” accident, a claim that was made this week by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The report by the UK-based organization said that several members of the Lebanese Hezbollah had been killed in Syria and that local leaders were among the dead.

According to SOHR, three members of the Lebanese Hezbollah militias were killed, including a commander, on March 27, after a landmine exploded while they were in their car carrying out a military mission in the area between Al-Kom village and Al-Sukhnah city in eastern Homs countryside.

The area in question is a desert area between Palmyra and Deir Ezzor, and Deir Ezzo is known to be occupied by pro-Iran groups who operate along the Euphrates river. In addition, the area of T-4 base is known to be linked to Iran.

The report had initially claimed that three members of a pro-Iran militia had been killed in the explosion on the road to Al-Kom village, which holds no particular significance.

Police officers stand on the rubble of a damaged building at the site of a rocket attack, in central Damascus' Kafr Sousa neighborhood, Syria, February 19, 2023. (credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS)

Overall, the importance is that pro-Iran groups use these areas to operate and that they target US forces on the other side of the Euphrates river. The US and Iran have recently seen increased tensions in Syria after pro-Iran groups fired rockets at US forces in Eastern Syria, killing a contractor and wounding personnel.

The US carried out retaliatory airstrikes, and while it was unclear from the report, the insinuation is that a member of Lebanese Hezbollah may have been harmed in the American airstrikes. However, there are differences in the Arabic and English reports on this issue.

What is particularly interesting is that Al-Mayadeen media published a report on Wednesday denying the SOHR report and slamming SOHR, claiming the report was “false and misleading.”

Al-Mayadeen is considered sympathetic to Iran and Hezbollah in the region. Its report says that there “are no martyrs from Hezbollah during the recent period in Syria.”

Disputed reports

According to this Arabic report, “reliable sources confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that there is absolutely no truth to the news circulating about the ‘recent martyrdom of Hezbollah fighters in Syria.’”

Al-Mayadeen’s unnamed source claimed that the Syrian opposition is spreading “fabrications and misinformation.” The report by Al-Mayadeen goes on to slam Israel and the US for “aggression” in Syria.

Other reports on social media have claimed that two members of Hezbollah were killed in Syria. The men were said to be from the villages of Arab Salim and Jebchit in Lebanon.

These are two towns in the hills west of Marjayoun. Jebchit has been in the news in the past due to Hezbollah, including funerals for Hezbollah fallen and also a shooting attack on a Hezbollah commander in 2020.

Al-Arabiya reported earlier in March that Hezbollah continues to operate heavily in Syria and that it may have as many as 2,000 members of the terror group there. It also helped train and recruit local pro-Iran militias.