Foreign ministers of Iran, Jordan agree to 'meet as soon as possible'

This development comes after Tehran renewed its ties with Riyadh a little over a month ago.

By SHACHAR BERDISHEVSKY/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 02:12
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, December 11, 2019;Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019 (photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/ BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, December 11, 2019;Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019
(photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/ BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The foreign minister of Iran and Jordan spoke on Thursday and agreed to meet "as soon as possible" in order to discuss relations between the two countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that "Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed during a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart of Tehran's willingness to develop the relationship and cooperation between the two."

It was stated that they will "continue meetings in order to reach understandings based on future relations to establish cooperation, and to contribute to strengthening security."

Iranian Foreign Ministry

These diplomatic relations may cause concern for Israel

This may express concern on the Israeli side with the addition of the agreement recently reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the renewal of bilateral ties and the reopening of the embassies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saudi Arabia on Thursday about strengthening its ties with Iran during a CNBC interview, where he said that "those who partner with Iran, partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq. These are countries that are almost at failed state status.”

TOP: The flag of Iran BOTTOM: The flag of Saudi Arabia (credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons) TOP: The flag of Iran BOTTOM: The flag of Saudi Arabia (credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons)

In February, Israel and Saudi Arabia had reportedly held talks over concerns on Iran, in addition to reports that the two nations were "developing closer military and intelligence ties."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags diplomacy foreign affairs saudi arabia iran nuclear Middle East
