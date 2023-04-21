Foreign ministers of Iran, Jordan agree to 'meet as soon as possible'

The foreign minister of Iran and Jordan spoke on Thursday and agreed to meet "as soon as possible" in order to discuss relations between the two countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that "Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed during a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart of Tehran's willingness to develop the relationship and cooperation between the two."

It was stated that they will "continue meetings in order to reach understandings based on future relations to establish cooperation, and to contribute to strengthening security."

These diplomatic relations may cause concern for Israel

This may express concern on the Israeli side with the addition of the agreement recently reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the renewal of bilateral ties and the reopening of the embassies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saudi Arabia on Thursday about strengthening its ties with Iran during a CNBC interview, where he said that "those who partner with Iran, partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq. These are countries that are almost at failed state status.”

TOP: The flag of Iran BOTTOM: The flag of Saudi Arabia (credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons)

In February, Israel and Saudi Arabia had reportedly held talks over concerns on Iran, in addition to reports that the two nations were "developing closer military and intelligence ties."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.