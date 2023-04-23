The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jordanian MP arrested by Israel on suspicion of smuggling weapons - report

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that it was following up on the arrest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 19:02

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 19:03
Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Israel police have reportedly arrested a Jordanian member of parliament at the Allenby crossing on suspicion of trying to smuggle gold and weapons, the Jordanian "Al-Mamlaka" channel reported on Sunday, citing the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The customs officers, who are not supposed to inspect the member of parliament, reportedly received intelligence information regarding the minister, who the Jordanian Ministry identified as MP Imad Adwan and carried out an inspection as a result.

During the inspection, they reportedly uncovered evidence of an attempt to smuggle 100 kg of gold, 12 long weapons, 12 ZIG pistols and 167 Glock pistols into Israel.

Jordanian MP Khalil Atieh called on the Israeli authorities to release him "immediately," Maariv has reported.

Vehicles drive towards the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Vehicles drive towards the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The validity of the report has yet to be confirmed or denied by Israeli officials.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Jordan Smuggling weapons
