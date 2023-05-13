All eyes are on Turkey's election - analysis

Turkey is holding important elections on Sunday, which are being watched closely throughout the Middle East, Asia and Europe. This is because Turkey is an important country that plays a role in several key areas, such as being a member of NATO, brokering a grain deal amidst the Ukraine war and developing its own arms sales that will increasingly affect conflicts in places like Africa.

Provisional results may be announced by the evening. If neither presidential candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, then a run-off will take place on May 28. Turkey will also elect 600 members of the Grand National Assembly. There are 87 electoral districts in 81 provinces, some of which have been affected by the massive earthquake in February.

Turkey has also become an increasingly authoritarian state under the two-decade rule of the AKP. Turkey’s President and long-time ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan navigated the country to become a presidential system, ditching the prime minister’s role, and centralizing power.

This is similar to the trend in places like Russia, where once one party and its male leader came to power, he centralized power and guided the country on a more nationalistic path. Erdogan now faces the center-left challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has united the opposition. Many articles believe he could be successful.

Ankara’s foreign policy

Ankara’s foreign policy has also tried to set Turkey on a new course. Ankara believes that it has had to chart an independent foreign policy, meaning it has become closer to Russia and less close to NATO, even preventing Sweden from joining it.

The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, August 6, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Ankara has also created numerous crises with various countries, threatening Greece and Israel over the years, encouraging tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, frequently launching military incursions into Iraq and even invading parts of Syria, as well as stoking tensions over places far away, like Kashmir.

Inflation and economic crisis, as well as a downward spiral in relations with the US, have led Ankara to change course and try to reconcile with countries in recent years. Turkey is now debating normalizing ties with Syria’s regime and has sought to repair ties with Israel.

Therefore, all eyes are on what may come next in Turkey. Some believe that if the opposition candidate, who has sought to unify a usually fractured opposition, wins, then Turkey might chart a new course that is more moderate and democratic. Media in the West has generally portrayed this as one of Turkey’s last chances to salvage its fraying democracy. If the authoritarian leader wins again, Ankara will continue to be more nationalist and religious. If the center-left wins, then the country might return to a pro-western policy.

However, these beliefs about how Turkey might change tend to ignore that 20 years of educational and demographic change mean that Ankara may be on a more permanent right-wing, religious and nationalist trend that tends to be more anti-western.

Turkey currently has a large number of parties, from the right-wing AKP and MHP to the more center-left CHP as well as the left-wing HDP. It also has a plethora of other small parties, some of them nationalist, some left and some on the right. Many of these are historic parties that have roots going back to the founding of modern Turkey in the 1920s under Kemal Ataturk.

The media is watching closely

Media in the region is watching closely. In the UAE, the Al-Ain media website had a long article looking at the chances the opposition has of winning. It notes that it has successfully united most of the opposition and that it promises to bring new blood into the political system.

This is despite the fact that the opposition leader is actually not young, he was born in 1948. However, his mild manners and lack of extremism are in contrast to the nationalist and xenophobia often put forward by the current ruling party.

In terms of Israel-Turkey ties, it’s possible an opposition victory could improve ties, but Turkey’s current leader has also tried to repair ties. One of the issues is that the AKP is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood, like Hamas, and therefore it is more inclined to want to orient Turkey politically in favor of more “Islamic” causes such as Gaza.

Recent press reports for instance portray Israel as bombing Gaza with impunity and ignoring the terrorist attacks of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It remains to be seen if Turkey will have free and fair elections. There are concerns that social media could be exploited and towards that end, Twitter has said it is enforcing certain policies on content in Turkey.

Iran’s pro-regime media has said that recent trends show that Erdogan will likely win on Sunday. Iran likely prefers Erdogan; as does Russia. Western countries are monitoring the situation to see if a real democratic election will take place, or if the ruling party will attempt last-minute maneuvers that could impact the vote.