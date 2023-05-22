The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Clashes rise in Kurdish refugee camp in Iraq

The camp houses more than 10,000 refugees, and it has been targeted by Turkey in the past.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 22, 2023 14:25
Makhmour refugee camp. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Makhmour refugee camp.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Videos of clashes and protests at the Makhmour refugee camp in northern Iraq appear to show Iraqi army and security forces in a standoff with camp residents.

The camp houses more than 10,000 refugees, and it has been targeted by Turkey in the past, accusing the camp of containing “terrorists.” Ankara claims the Kurdistan Workers Party is active in the camp. 

The full story of why the Iraqi army is suddenly attempting to enter the camp is unclear. It comes amidst Turkish upcoming runoff elections and increasing involvement by Turkey in northern Iraq. The Kurdistan Regional Government runs the affairs of the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, but does not control the camp which is on the border of the KRG autonomous region and the rest of Iraq. For years there have been controversies around the camp due to claims the Iraqi army wants to blockade the camp and “demilitarize” it.  

According to Rudaw media in Erbil, “footage shared by the camp's administration and PKK-affiliated media online show a large force of the Iraqi army gathered near the camp with armored vehicles. The army's presence angered residents, who staged a sit-in near the perimeter of the camp to prevent the army from advancing.” Rudaw said they had reached out to Iraqi military spokespeople and there was no response about the action. “Last year, a senior Iraqi security advisor said the Iraqi government was making preparations to take full control of Makhmour Camp, which he said Baghdad lost control of when the Islamic State (ISIS) swept through vast swathes of northern Iraq in 2014.” 

MILITANTS OF the Kurdistan Freedom Party conduct a drill in the Kurdish region of Iraq. (credit: JONATHAN SPYER) MILITANTS OF the Kurdistan Freedom Party conduct a drill in the Kurdish region of Iraq. (credit: JONATHAN SPYER)

The camp is important for Kurdish residents

The overall context here is that the camp is important for Kurdish residents but it has also been a source of continued friction and controversy between the KRG, the Iraqi government and Turkey. Iraq wants to assert its sovereignty but it also does not appear to be able to control the borders of Iraq very well. It has continuing problems in Sinjar, and also in reining in pro-Iranian militias and paramilitaries as well as preventing Turkish operations in the north and Iranian attacks against dissidents. 

  



Tags Iraq Turkey refugees kurdistan
