The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah warns IDF intel chief: We are the ones threatening war

The Hezbollah chief spoke responded to the words of Aharon Haliva, emphasizing that "any war will include all of Israel's borders."

By SHACHAR BERDISHEVSKY/MAARIV
Published: MAY 27, 2023 22:42

Updated: MAY 27, 2023 22:46
HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via video, marking Martyrs’ Day in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in November. Nasrallah is a great student of Israeli society and current events. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via video, marking Martyrs’ Day in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in November. Nasrallah is a great student of Israeli society and current events.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Amid recent security tensions in the north, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Thursday night for the "Day of Resistance," where he marked 23 years since the IDF left Lebanon, and responded to statements made by the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate Aharon Haliva.

"You are not the ones threatening war, it is us who do so," Nasrallah emphasized. "And any such war will include all of Israel's borders." He further said that "any wrong action in Palestine, Syria or Iran could lead to a major war."

He further said that "after the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 and the withdrawal from Gaza, the concept of 'Greater Israel' no longer exists. Today, it hides behind walls of fire and is unable to impose its terms in any negotiations with the Palestinians. American hegemony no longer exists in the world, and the mentality in the Arab world has shifted, and this is what worries Israel."

"You are not the ones threatening war, it is us who do so. And any such war will include all of Israel's borders. Any wrong action in Palestine, Syria or Iran could lead to a major war."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

The Hezbollah official stated that any war including all of Israel's borders will have "hundreds of thousands of fighters participating in the campaign" and claimed that "the Israeli front is facing an ideological retreat, it is weak.

"We have hope to liberate Palestine, to pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to get rid of the occupying entity," he added.

Lebanon's Imam al-Mahdi Scouts carry a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER) Lebanon's Imam al-Mahdi Scouts carry a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

He later referred to the normalization processes between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries in the region. "The Israeli enemy succeeded in normalizing its relations with some Arab states, but it failed to normalize relations with its own people. The occupying Israel realized that the Arab regimes are unable to do this, so they impose normalization on their people.

"Although Iran supports the Palestinians, they are the decision-makers and they are the ones who operate within the resistance. One of the most important transformations that have taken place is the deterrent power of the resistance forces. The Israelis failed to strengthen their own deterrent power, and realized that they will pay the price for every crime they commit," he added.

IDF intel chief: Nasrahllah 'close to making a mistake'

Last Wednesday, Haliva, participated in the Herzliya conference at Reichman University and warned that "sometimes, unfortunately, Nasrallah is close to making a mistake that could degenerate the region into a major war. He is close to this mistake from Lebanon and Syria.

"To this, I also add the growing self-confidence of President Assad. We saw his last visit to Saudi Arabia, the hug with Mohammed bin Salman and the way he contemptuously does not listen to Zelensky's speech, alongside the fact that he approves the launch of an Iranian drone from Syrian territory.

"All of these create a high potential for escalation in the region and we need to be prepared for our enemies not to understand the message that we are conveying. Make no mistake, we are ready to use force and will do everything possible and everything necessary to bring peace," he continued.

He also added that "Iran entered 2023 from a negative angle - the riots, the supply of weapons to Russia, which continues to this day, and the real criticism against Iran was not on the nuclear issue but on this issue.

"This stems from entire global processes from understanding that for all the players involved, it's impossible to just lean on one pillar no matter how good it is, and therefore agreements are signed, alliances are formed and the State of Israel needs to examine in depth its position in the region in the face of these developments.

"Even today Israel is an asset country. It has technological, military and intelligence capabilities as well as a strong economy, and it's a powerful country that needs to take advantage of its assets. This requires a partnership with the US and an understanding of the web that is developing and where it is right for us to position ourselves."



Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Middle East Arab Israeli conflict
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by