UAE visa ban for Lebanese on security concerns to be lifted soon

Lebanese citizens have been reporting in recent weeks that visas for Lebanese outside the UAE were not being granted.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 21:11
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI/FILE PHOTO)
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI/FILE PHOTO)

The United Arab Emirates in the coming days will lift a temporary restriction on issuing visas to Lebanese nationals due to security concerns, a UAE official told Reuters on Thursday.

"Temporary restrictions are in place in response to security concerns. Temporary restrictions continuously undergo review and are subject to be lifted for specific categories of visas in the coming days," the UAE official said, without giving further details.

Lebanese citizens have been reporting in recent weeks that visas for Lebanese outside the UAE were not being granted

Two travel agents in Lebanon told Reuters they were unable to request visas for Lebanese nationals to the UAE through the usual online system, but said they had not received any new instructions or changes to entry requirements.

Lebanese anti-US protesters wave a big Lebanese flag during a protest in front of the US embassy near Beirut, April 1, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ/FILE PHOTO)Lebanese anti-US protesters wave a big Lebanese flag during a protest in front of the US embassy near Beirut, April 1, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ/FILE PHOTO)

One of the agents said that in previous cases when the UAE had suspended visas, the decision was reflected in a technical ban on requesting visas with no formal instructions, as is happening now.

A helpline for Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs on Thursday said Lebanese outside of the UAE would temporarily not be granted visas on the instruction of the Interior Ministry.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not comment.



