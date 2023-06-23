The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Drone strike hits Syrian president's ancestral town

The strike came a day after Sana reported a drone attack on Salhab, another government-held town in northwest Syria near rebel territory, that killed a woman and a child.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 19:45
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Turkey's Halk TV in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on October 4, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone attack targeted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ancestral town of Qardaha on Friday with two projectiles, killing one person and lightly injuring another, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

The strike came a day after Sana reported a drone attack on Salhab, another government-held town in northwest Syria near rebel territory, that killed a woman and a child.

The strikes on Qardaha and Salhab, which are around 35 kilometres (22 miles) apart, come amid a flare up in fighting in the northwest with shelling between Syrian government forces and rebels on some front lines.

Syria's President Bashar Assad stands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Syria's President Bashar Assad stands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Qardaha is about 10 km (6.5 miles) from Russia's Hmeimim airbase. Russian warplanes have targeted rebel-held areas recently, the Syrian opposition has said. Syrian government forces have increased deployments in some front line areas according to sources on both sides.

Warfare in Syria 

Major warfare has mostly stopped in Syria with front lines largely stable in recent years after Assad's government regained control over most of the country with help from his allies Russia and Iran.

However rebels against Assad still hold an enclave centered on Idlib province in the northwest, close to Qardaha and Salhab, with backing from Turkey and there are sporadic bouts of fighting between them and Syrian government forces.



