The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s president: homosexuality will end ‘generation of human beings’

Islamic Republic has executed 4,000-6,000 gays and lesbians since 1979

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JULY 14, 2023 00:03

Updated: JULY 14, 2023 00:06
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023. (photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023.
(photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, launched a lethal homophobic attack against the LGBTQ+ community during his visit to Uganda on Wednesday, declaring homosexuality will end the “generation of human beings.”

Raisi's visit comes on the heels of Uganda passing a radical anti-LGBTQ+ law in May that imposes severe criminal penalties on gays, including capital punishment. The homophobic Iranian President said  “The West today is trying to promote the idea of homosexuality and by promoting homosexuality they are trying to end the generation of human beings. “ He added “The Western countries try to identify homosexuality as an index of civilization, while this is one of the dirtiest issues.”

The theocratic Iranian regime has executed 4,000-6000 gays and lesbians since its Islamic revolution in 1979, according to a 2008 British WikiLeaks cable.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Tehran, Iran June 17, 2023. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Tehran, Iran June 17, 2023. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Raisi was on a whirlwind tour of African countries this week, including Kenya and Zimbabwe

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) first located a television statement from Raisi that appeared on IRINN TV (Iran) on September 1, 2022, in which he said the modern Jahiliyyah, the "very ugly and despicable" practice of homosexuality, is used to depict nations as civilized.

MEMRI wrote that Jahiliyyah is an Islamic term used to refer to the “Era of Ignorance” that preceded Islam.

Raisi said on the TV program "Today's modern Jahiliyah [pre-Islamic 'Era of Ignorance'] is the same old Jahiliyah, but it comes with various forms of ‘ism.’ The difference is that the modern Jahiliyah has science and technology as well as the power of the media. It has employed power, money, and multiple capabilities in order to spread its message of Jahiliyah across the world and in order to present the ugliest practices as the criterion for civilization. If it wants to present a certain country as civilized, it does this with a very ugly and despicable practice:Homosexuality.” 

The Jerusalem Post was the first news organization to break  the story outside of the Islamic Republic that Iran’s judiciary executed a man based on same-sex relations in 2019. Iran’s regime frequently alleges men rape boys and men, in order to impose the death penalty on gay Iranian men who are innocent. In response to the Post’s report, America’s then-ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality. Grenell secured a number of breakthroughs and outright successes in his campaign to stop repressive regimes and government from executing gays. Grenell’s campaign laid the foundation for the first international campaign to stop state-sanctioned executions  of gays.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by