A drone attack Monday on a military camp in Saudi Arabia, near the kingdom’s southern border with Yemen, killed three Bahraini soldiers. Bahrain accused Yemen’s Houthi movement of orchestrating the attack.

“This treacherous and hostile act took place when the Houthis sent attack drones onto the positions of the Bahraini Duty Force stationed at the southern border, despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen,” the Bahrain military said in a statement.

First Lt. Mubarak Al-Kubaisi and Cpl. Yacoub Mohammad were killed during the attack. Sources told The Media Line that 48 people were wounded, including 16 who suffered serious injuries. Bahrain later announced the death of soldier Adam Salem, raising the death toll to three. The death toll is likely to rise further due to the severity of the injuries suffered by the other soldiers.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said during his visit to the Bahrain Defense Force base, “If the Houthis denounce whoever carried out this treacherous criminal act during the valid period of a UN truce, then they must arrest them and hand them over to us or the Arab coalition so that the law takes its course against them.”

Tawfiq Al-Humairi, an adviser to the Houthi government’s Information Ministry, told the media, “We did not officially announce our launch of this attack, but the Bahraini army must leave Yemen and the southern border of Saudi Arabia.”

The attack occurred during a UN-brokered truce between all the parties to the conflict in Yemen, and a week after a Houthi delegation departed from Saudi Arabia, following five days of discussions on finding a political resolution to the Yemen conflict.

The attack coincides with a Saudi-Iranian rapprochement. This warming of ties followed the signing of agreements last March, facilitated by Chinese diplomats. Since then, diplomatic efforts between the two countries have been accelerating toward further agreements and political reconciliation.

Iran has supported the Houthi group, both politically and militarily, since its inception, providing logistical and financial support. Bahrain has been a key member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen since its formation in 2015, when the coalition initiated a military intervention to reinstate the internationally recognized government of Yemen. Bahrain’s involvement stems from its close alliance with Saudi Arabia and concerns over expanding Iranian influence in the region.

Negotiations currently underway

Negotiations involving all parties to the conflict are currently underway, mediated by Oman. Meetings have been held in Muscat, Sana’a, and Riyadh. Ali Al-Qahum, a member of the Houthi negotiating team, described the talks as “serious and positive” on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition forces, attributed the attack to “elements affiliated with the Houthis,” adding that the attack was “a treacherous hostile act in the context of the hostilities during the past month by targeting electricity distribution stations and a police station in the border region.”

“Such repeated hostile and provocative actions are not consistent with the positive efforts being made to seek to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution,” Al-Maliki said. “The leadership of the joint forces of the coalition affirms its rejection of repeated provocations and reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

An informed source told The Media Line that “this was the last Bahraini military force present in the Jazan region camp in Saudi Arabia. However, Bahrain continues to participate in the Arab coalition in other regions of Yemen.” A projectile and a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis are displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN KALIN)

The attack elicited a strong reaction both within the Arab world and internationally. Gulf states, along with Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, and Morocco, denounced the attack. The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman phoned the king of Bahrain to offer condolences and express solidarity following the deaths of the soldiers.

On the international front, the US Embassy in Bahrain, the British Embassy, and the Russian Foreign Ministry issued statements expressing solidarity with Bahrain over the killing of the soldiers.

The US Embassy’s statement read, “We offer our condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the men of the Bahrain Defense Force who gave their lives while performing their national duty, wishing the wounded and injured a speedy recovery. The US Embassy also expresses its sadness to the government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain over this casualty and stands by its long-term ally and friend.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed in its statement its “rejection of any use of force that leads to casualties, the destruction of social and economic infrastructure, and the undermining of peacekeeping efforts,” calling on all parties to “exercise restraint, not escalate tensions, and to refrain from taking any unilateral actions that lead to an escalation of the situation in the country of Yemen.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement added, “Long-term and sustainable stability of the situation in Yemen cannot be achieved except through a full dialogue that includes all influential military and political forces while emphasizing the importance of continuing direct contacts between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis to lay solid foundations for overcoming the crisis and setting basic standards for the development of Yemen and supporting its stability.”

Yemeni political activist Askar Al-Jahafi told The Media Line, “Four days prior to the attack on the Bahraini soldiers’ camp, the Houthis staged a military parade in Sana’a. Among the displayed military vehicles were Iranian-made drones—the same type used in the attack on the camp.”

He continued, “The Houthis are trying to impose their conditions by force. Their targeting of Saudi territory coincided with Saudi Arabia’s National Day celebrations. They do not want peace.”

Ali Saqr Al-Dosari, a member of the Bahraini Parliament, told The Media Line, “We’ve been monitoring the developments in Yemen with the aim of reaching a comprehensive solution. However, the actions of the Houthi militias persist in undermining any efforts for resolution.”

Al-Dosari added, “The soldiers died as martyrs, honorably defending Saudi Arabia’s southern borders. But history will note the Houthi militias’ treachery, coming while a truce was in place.”

Yemeni journalist and politician Manaf Al-Kaldi told The Media Line, “The Houthis were unquestionably behind the attack on the Bahraini forces. Even if they haven’t claimed responsibility, they haven’t denied it either.”

Al-Kaldi continued, “The Houthis officially stated that the coalition forces had violated the truce, claiming they had targeted 12 Houthi soldiers within a month along the Saudi-Yemeni border.”

He noted that “the Houthis responded to the ongoing negotiations, mediated by Oman, with a military demonstration in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital they control. This is their way of signaling that they hold power.”

He added, “As Saudi Arabia and coalition countries continue to seek diplomatic solutions to the Yemeni crisis, it’s unlikely they’ll retaliate militarily for the killing of Bahraini soldiers while negotiations are in progress.”