Saudi prince on Nasrallah's speech: Axis of Resistance is a big lie

The Saudi Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad, launched a sharp attack on the Secretary General of Hezbollah on Saturday, Hassan Nasrallah, after the speech he gave regarding the war in Gaza.

Prince bin Mosaad said "There is no doubt that the Axis of Resistance is a big lie. The 100,000 missiles and massive weapons that Hezbollah has, have nothing to do with supporting the Palestinian cause.

"The so-called Axis of Resistance has been dealing with the Palestinian issue for years and is only a means of implementing Iran's agenda in the region," he continued.

"Hassan Nasrallah's speech in which he said that Operation Al-Aqsa flood is a Palestinian operation only and that the resistance axis was surprised by this, and everything that was said in the speech dropped all the masks."

He then said: "All illusions based on loud slogans and resonant speeches should fall with him. Nasrallah did not believe his own speech until he said that all efforts must be made to stop the war in Gaza. Why do you say what you do not do? It's so disgusting that you say what you don't do." Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers his first address since the October conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, from an unspecified location in Lebanon, in this screenshot taken from video obtained November 3, 2023 (credit: AL-MANAR VIA REUTERS)

Nasrallah's speak for the first time since October 7

As you may recall, Nasrallah's speech took place on Friday against the backdrop of the fear of an all-out conflict in the region.

During the speech, he said: "The Lebanese front and the escalation in all directions depends on two things - the course of events in Gaza and their development, and the second - Israel's activities in Lebanon. The possibility that the Lebanese front will expand is a real possibility." Advertisement

"The war has expanded to more than one front - we salute the Iraqi and Yemeni armies who entered the heart of this blessed campaign. There is no more legitimate and righteous battle from a humanitarian, moral and religious point of view like a battle against the Zionists," said Nasrallah.

"The attack on October 7 was fully planned by the Palestinians and so was its execution. We have two goals before us - stopping the fighting for humanitarian reasons and achieving a victory for Gaza and Hamas. The possibility that the Lebanese front will expand is a real possibility."

He also said: "The Islamic resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah) has been waging a battle against Israel since October 8. The first reason why the campaign broke out is the situation of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, 'who have been in prison for many years.' The second reason is the situation on the Temple Mount, the third reason - is 'The siege of Gaza', and the fourth reason - is 'the threats to the West Bank by the extremist government in Israel, the daily killings and the demolition of houses'".