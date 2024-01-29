The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said on Monday a merchant vessel was suspiciously approached by three small craft 44 nautical miles west of Yemen's Al-Mukha.

"Master reports merchant vessel was approached on its starboard bow by 3 small craft, the 3 small craft regrouped astern with a closest point of approach of 1NM," UKMTO said in an advisory note.

The merchant vessel's security team fired warning shots to deter the small craft, and the vessel then proceeded safely to the next port of call, the organization added.

Houthis have been targeting vessels since November

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels since Nov. 19 in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

US and British warplanes, ships, and submarines have responded to the Houthi attacks with dozens of retaliatory strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces.