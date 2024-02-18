Yemeni military official killed in Cairo, Houthis blamed by gov't official

A senior official in charge of manufacturing for the internationally recognized Yemeni government's military was found dead in his apartment in Cairo, the Yemeni Embassy in Cairo said Sunday.

The official, identified as General Hassan bin Jalal Al-Obaidi, was found bound and stabbed in his apartment, according to reports by Yemeni media. The reports have not been confirmed by Egyptian or Yemeni authorities.

Obaidi was responsible in part for the development of the Jalal series of armored vehicles used by the Yemeni army, along with other products used by the Yemeni military.

The media attache at the Yemeni embassy told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Obaidi had arrived in Cairo a week ago and that he was found killed in his apartment on Saturday night. Egyptian security services have opened an investigation into the incident, according to the reports. A man holds up a gun, as Houthi supporters rally to commemorate ten Houthi fighters killed by the US Navy in the Red Sea, in Sanaa, Yemen January 5, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Advisor to Yemeni minister blames Houthis for general's death

The incident comes as the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, opposed to the internationally recognized government in the country, continue their attacks against international maritime trade.

Ahmed Al-Mosibly, an advisor to the Yemeni information minister, blamed the Houthis for the general's death, saying, "They have tried more than once to assassinate him and failed because they are trembling in fear."