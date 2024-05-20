World leaders, terrorist organizations express condolences over Raisi's death

Following the announcement of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's death by Iranian state-backed media and government officials, several world leaders and heads of terrorist organizations expressed condolences on Monday morning.

Hamas released a statement saying, "We express our shared feelings of grief and pain with the brotherly Iranian people" while expressing solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The terrorist organization called those killed "a group of the best Iranian leaders who had a long journey in Iran’s renaissance."

They commended the leaders for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel. They expressed confidence in Iran's "deep-rooted institutions" that will enable it to overcome "the repercussions of this great loss."

The head of Yemen's Houthi's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, commented on Raisi's death, saying, "Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the Iranian leadership, and the families of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation on their reported martyrdom."

He concluded, "We ask God to grant their families patience and solace. Verily, we belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return. The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God's will." Houthi supporters hold up their rifles as they take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Sanaa, Yemen February 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani expressed "sincere condolences to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran" in response to Raisi's death. He also mentioned Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and the other officials in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

He added by asking "God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

Indian and Pakistani leaders express condolences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the Iranian President's death, saying that he was "deeply saddened and shocked" to hear of the news. "His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered," Modi said.

He then expressed condolences to Raisi's family and the people of Iran. "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," Modi concluded.

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and fly the flag at half-mast as a mark of respect for the Iranian President and his companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended his deepest condolences to "Brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Sharif said.

United Arab Emirates, Russia express condolences

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, president of the United Arab Emirates, said on X, "I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident."

"We pray that God grants them eternal rest, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time," bin Zayed concluded.

Russia's embassy in Tehran on Monday also expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.