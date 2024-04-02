Israel finally designates Yemen's Houthis as terror organization

Almost six months after the first Houthi missile attack aimed at Israel and six months after the first of many recurring Houthi attacks targeting international shipping routes in the Red Sea, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed a decree designating the Ansar Allah Movement, also known as the Houthi movement, as a formally recognized terror organization.

The Israeli move comes two years after the previous attempt at designating the organization as a terror group. In January of 2022, former MK and chair of the Foreign Relations and Security Committee of the Knesset, Tzvi Hauser, issued a call to then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, urging them to designate the organization, citing almost prophetically the Islamic Republic’s supplying of the Houthis with long-range cruise missiles and maritime capabilities featuring intelligence gathering and potential hostilities against naval targets.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Hauser noted that, by that point, the Biden Administration had canceled the Trump Administration’s designation of the Houthis, reminding that the call aimed to urge Israel to spearhead the fight against terrorism in the Middle East against the backdrop of the Houthi attacks against the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Hauser congratulated the decision, adding that he hoped the Israeli security apparatuses would carry out an internal investigation to understand how to better prepare for any upcoming threats in the future. “At the basis of my call two years ago was a general, birds-eye stance vis-à-vis the regional issues, as such a step also constitutes an importance alignment with the Saudis and the Emiratis against the Iranian axis,” he concluded. Houthi supporters hold up their rifles as they take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Sanaa, Yemen February 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The Houthis: a history of repression and war

Inbal Nissim Louvton, an expert on modern Yemen, lecturer at the Open University and research fellow at the Forum for Regional Thinking, reminds that the Houthis are a religious revival movement of Shiite-Zaydi Islam, a denomination which differs in many aspects from the one in Iran and Lebanon.

The movement began to operate in the 1990s and is named after the members of the Al-Houthi family. “The common and accepted use of this name, and not their official name ‘Ansar Allah’ can testify to the dominance of the members of the Al-Houthi family in the foundation of the movement and its leadership and emphasize the importance of the local context within Yemen,” added Nissim Louvton. “The Houthis acted against the central government in Yemen and against the influences of Sunni-Wahhabi Islam in their living areas, seeking to restore the vitality of Zaydi Islam that had been suppressed for decades in favor of the Yemeni state and its institutions.”

“On top of the religious marginalization felt by the Houthis, feelings of deprivation on the economic and social basis were added, stemming from the peripheral location of their original base, the mountainous northern province of Saada,” she added. “As the Houthis grew disappointed from the limited outcomes of political and social struggle, radicalization processes took place in the early 2000s, which contributed to the worsening of the struggle and led to violent clashes with the central Yemeni powers.”

Nissim Louvton added that between the years 2004-2010, the central Yemeni regime and the Houthis engaged in no less than six local wars, the last of which spilled over into Saudi Arabia and dragged its involvement. In parallel, the regional dimension of the war also expanded with the strengthening of the relationship between Iran and the Houthis, especially since 2009. Later came even more involvement from Saudi Arabia in the fight against the Houthis from March 2015, which was led by a coalition of mainly Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

Inner mediation attempts within Yemen under the auspices of the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, were of no avail; and even the federative solution proposed by the new Yemeni President Abd Rabu Hadi Mansour was rejected by both the Houthis in the north and the separatists in the south. In parallel, the Houthis began to slowly gain more power and conquer more parts of Yemen, until finally in September 2014 they took over the capital Sanaa. Nowadays, the Houthis hold about a quarter of the country's territory, yet about half of Yemen's population lives in the areas under their control.

“A ceasefire was reached through international mediation in Ramadan two years ago, and officially lasted for six months, although it is largely maintained even now,” explained Nissim Louvton. “Negotiations have yielded understandings and agreements between the parties including considerable concessions to the Houthis, but a final and complete agreement has not yet been signed. Furthermore, such an agreement will not necessarily herald the end of the civil war in Yemen and will mainly serve the Houthis on the one hand and the Saudis on the other.

The designation: effective or not?

Regarding the declaration of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, Nissim Louvton reminded that at the end of Trump's term, some criticized the move claiming that it would further isolate the Houthis and push them into the open arms of Iran; meaning that it would radicalize their activity and make it difficult to conduct negotiations to end the civil war.

“The Houthis are now gaining sympathy and support in the Arab and Muslim world, and it seems that the US and its partners in the naval coalition actually have no way to subdue them as of now,” she added. “I believe that the declaration, once approved and entered into force, is an act of having no other choice. It could help limit, for example, the Houthis' funding sources and take over bank accounts or assets abroad.

“The question is how effective such a move can be in terms of ending the Houthi aggression in the Red Sea. In this sense, I am not sure that a ceasefire or an end to the Iron Swords war would also ensure an end to that aggression, and this is despite the fact that they attempt to present their activity in the context of the war and out of a desire to help the Palestinian cause,” Nissim Louvton concluded.

Jason Brodsky, policy director of the organization “United Against Nuclear Iran,” added: “Any decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization contributes to the counterterrorism sanctions architecture globally. The U.S. designation, however, is most critical due to the tools it provides Washington to go after Houthi fundraising networks given the primacy of the American economy.”

According to Brodsky, Israel’s designation will assist this critical work. “The designation also will target the burgeoning coordination between Hamas and the Houthis. Hamas has a representative in Yemen, Mo’az Abu Shamala, and an Israeli designation may be able to crack down on those illicit ties. There may also be common fundraising and propaganda channels among the Axis of Resistance that an Israeli Houthi designation would be useful in thwarting.

“Lastly, a Houthi designation may provide added legal justification for Israeli kinetic activity against the group as for the first time ever, the Houthis have opened up another front during a Gaza conflict post-October 7,” concluded Brodsky.