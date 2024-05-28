Pentagon will rebuild temporary aid pier, continue sending weapons to Israel

Sections of the Trident pier will take at least a week to be rebuilt after it sustained damage on Saturday during heavy sea states, according to the Pentagon.

Four US Army vessels supporting the Gaza maritime aid mission were beached ashore after a power failure caused motorized sections of the pier used for stabilization to break free from their anchors, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Singh, one of the Army vessels beached on Israel's coast near Ashkelon has been recovered and a second vessel will be recovered within the next 24 hours. The remaining two vessels are expected to be recovered within the next 48 hours.

The Israeli Navy is assisting with the vessel recovery efforts.

Since sections of the pier were damaged it will be removed from its anchored position on the coast and towed back to Ashdod where US Central Command will conduct repairs, Singh said. Personnel board the USAV General Frank S. Besson as it departs to the Eastern Mediterranean after President Biden said the US would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, US, March 9, 2024. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

"The pier proved highly valuable in delivering aid to the people of Gaza. Thus, upon completion of the pier repair and reassembly, the intention is to re-anchor the temporary pier to the coast of Gaza and resume humanitarian aid to the people who need it most," Singh said.

According to Singh, the Pentagon believes it will be able to re-anchor the pier and operate without further hindrance from weather conditions.

Singh maintained the pier was not a failure as it was used to deliver 1,000 metric tonnes of aid to people in Gaza.

"We don't control the weather. There was an unfortunate, unique pattern of events with high seas and another storm that came in that caused the [pier] to become inoperable during that time," Singh said. "You better believe that US Central Command forces are going to do everything in their power to make sure that this is back and operational as soon as possible. This is a mission directive that was set up by the President, we take it very seriously."

Rafah

The Pentagon is still assessing the IDF's operation in Rafah to be "limited in scope" despite reports of tank movement within the city, according to Singh.

The Pentagon is waiting for results of Israel's investigation into its strike over the weekend which ignited a massive fire in Rafah killing dozens of people.

Singh would not discuss the Pentagon's assessment of what happened over the weekend.

Weapons

Singh said security systems "continue to flow" to Israel.

Singh was not able to provide a breakdown of every specific weapons systems or munitions sent to Israel since the US paused one shipment of 2,000-lb munitions earlier this month.

"We did pause that shipment that included those 2,000 pound bombs," Singh said. "I'm not aware that we've sent any more, but again, as security assistance continues to flow, they have what they need to defeat Hamas."