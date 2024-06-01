Hezbollah escalates attacks amid negotiations for hostage, ceasefire deal with Hamas - analysis

Hezbollah escalated attacks over the weekend of May 31-June 1. The pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen media detailed an extensive list of Hezbollah’s claims to have attacked numerous sites in northern Israel. The escalation comes as the US and France are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah says it is supporting the people of Gaza.

The Iranian-backed group claimed to have targeted the “Yiftach Barracks” as well as a “sensitive” military site and the “Biranit barracks.” The group said it targeted the headquarters of the 769th IDF Brigade using Burkan heavy missiles. The group also said it shot down a Hermes 900 drone. Al-Mayadeen claimed this was the fourth Hermes drone downed in May.

The Hezbollah escalation comes as Hamas has vowed a war of “attrition” in Gaza. It appears that Hezbollah is seeking to increase its attacks at the same time as Hamas is also increasing its attacks on the IDF in Gaza. This is apparently part of a full-court press to show Israel that Iran’s “axis of resistance” is succeeding after almost eight months of war.

The Hezbollah attacks began on May 31 at 11:44 a.m. with sirens in Metula. Later, Hezbollah also launched drone attacks targeting areas near Metula. Sirens also sounded in Acre in the afternoon.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of the city of Acre, one UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Alerts were activated in the area due to the danger of falling fragments from the interceptor,” the IDF said. A hole is seen in the roof of a home that received a direct hit by a mortar in Metula near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Later Hezbollah targeted the area of Kalil in the northern Galilee and the area of Al-Kosh.

Hezbollah began its attacks on June 1 in the morning with drone attacks. The attacks continued throughout the day into the evening, when sirens sounded in Acre. One of the attacks was deemed to be a false alarm.

Increased tensions in the north

Hezbollah is seeking to increase its attacks in a dangerous escalation that could lead to more tensions in the north. The downing of the drone and the Hezbollah attacks that appear to be reaching deeper into Israeli territory are concerning. In addition pro-Iranian militias in Iraq continue to increase their threats with drone attacks. In addition, on Thursday the IDF intercepted a cruise missile that approached the Golan.

Hezbollah and other Iranian-linked groups are shifting their attacks to attempt to strike at Israel using more drones and other capabilities that they have developed.

The use of a cruise missile, for instance, is a serious escalation. This shows how Iran is exporting its technology to various groups in the region. Recent reports from Iran also noted that the country is seeking to transfer more ballistic missile technology to the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis have also stepped up attacks since May 30, using numerous drones and ballistic missiles.

It is clear that Iran is seeking to ring Israel with proxy groups and carry out numerous attacks on a variety of fronts. Iran calls this “unifying the arenas.” The escalation over the weekend is an example of this attempt.

Hezbollah’s claims of targeting IDF bases also shows how Hezbollah is trying to showcase its intelligence abilities. For instance it has recently said that it is seeking to target Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The overall picture in the north is of an aggressive Hezbollah that is not deterred and is willing to expand the conflict.