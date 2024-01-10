The IDF's expanded activities in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, including attacks on over 150 targets, the IDF spokesperson's unit stated on Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, IDF activity continued in the Al Ma'azi and Khan Yunis areas. During these operations, over 150 targets were attacked, during which terrorists were eliminated and weapons were discovered.

Ground forces continued operations in the Gaza Strip with the assistance and coordination of the air force and the navy.

A big find

In the Al Ma'azi area in the center of the Gaza Strip, soldiers from the Golani Brigade operated and directed air force aircraft to attack terrorists. The soldiers then continued to uncover over 15 underground tunnel shafts. During a raid on military infrastructure in the area, soldiers located rocket launchers, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and explosives.

In addition, the soldiers destroyed a rocket production machine that was located in the adjacent area. IDF ground forces operating in the central part of the Gaza Strip, January 10, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of the 98th Division's activity in the Khan Yunis region of the southern Gaza Strip, soldiers of the commando formation directed air force aircraft that attacked and eliminated over ten terrorists.

Eliminating a saboteur

In another operation in Khan Yunis, the fighters of the 4th Brigade's combat team identified a terrorist who had planted an explosive device in the area near the force's channel of movement.

The brigade successfully directed an air force aircraft that attacked and eliminated the terrorists.