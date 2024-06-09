Iraq opens gas processing plant to reduce flaring

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani inaugurated a new gas processing plant in the Halfaya oil field in Maysan province on Saturday. The facility, with a daily production capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet, aims to reduce gas flaring, contributing to a cleaner environment.

In a statement from the prime minister's office, al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq's gas utilization has reached 61%, with a target of achieving zero gas flaring by 2028. This initiative is part of Iraq's broader efforts to enhance its energy sector and environmental sustainability.

Minister highlights significance of plant

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, also present at the ceremony, highlighted the significance of the plant. He stated, "The opening of the plant represents an important addition to the [energy] industry by taking advantage of the associated gas through stopping its burning and converting it into useful energy."

Iraq flag (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iraq, with 132 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, is working to maximize its gas resources to meet its electricity generation needs. Currently, the country heavily depends on Iranian gas imports to fuel its power plants. The new plant is a step toward greater energy independence and efficiency.

The inauguration marks a critical development in Iraq's ongoing efforts to improve its energy infrastructure and reduce its environmental impact. By processing associated gas, Iraq is turning a previously wasted resource into a valuable asset for power generation and other uses.