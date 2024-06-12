Hezbollah’s escalations challenge ‘terror equation’ in North

Hezbollah carried out attacks throughout northern Israel on June 12 in the largest escalation of the war. It launched more than 160 rockets by noon. It also launched drone attacks. The attacks have spread across the upper Galilee and sirens sounded as far south as Lake Kinneret.

Hezbollah’s attacks followed the killing of Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah. Abdullah was a key commander of Hezbollah’s forces in southern Lebanon. His killing marks the highest-ranking Hezbollah commander to be killed since Hezbollah began its attacks on Israel on October 8 in solidarity with Hamas's war on Israel.

In April, Muhammad Shahouri, a commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the western area of southern Lebanon, was killed.

The Hezbollah rocket fire can be seen as part of the “equation” of terror attacks by the Iranian-backed group. Hezbollah generally claims to be “responding” to Israeli attacks. However, the group isn’t always responding. This is clear from the fact that it also launched rockets on the evening of June 11, as the Shavuot holiday began in Israel. Hezbollah knew that Israelis were gathering for a holiday. Hezbollah is very calculating in how and where it attacks.

Hezbollah does not just fire rockets randomly. It chooses the type of weapon for its attacks. It says this in its press releases to the media. It says it uses “appropriate” weapons for its type of mission. What it means by “appropriate” is up for debate. The group has increasingly resorted to using drones to attack Israel. It has also increased its use of anti-tank fire along the border. These are precision weapons, unlike many of the rockets the group fires. View of a large fire after missiles launched from Lebanon hit open areas in the Galilee area, northern Israel, on June 12, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Hezbollah expands Golan attack range

Hezbollah has also expanded the area of attacks. For instance, it has launched more attacks on Golan and has fired deeper into Golan than in the past. It also sends drones out to sea and then uses them to threaten Israel’s coastal cities such as Haida, Kiryat Bialik, Nahariya, and other areas near Acre. Hezbollah is slowly expanding this envelope.

One can see this in several ways. One could see this as a form of what artillery officers used to call “walking it in.” That means you begin your fire toward a location, observe where it falls, and then slowly increase the range or trajectory of your cannon to “walk” the shots closer to the enemy.

This type of barrage can also slowly “roll” over a landscape, suppressing adversaries while troops advance. Obviously, Hezbollah isn’t doing this yet as a cover for an advance, as Hamas used rocket fire to cover its attack on October 7. Hezbollah is doing something different. It is slowly “walking” its attacks south from the line of contact along the border.

Another way of seeing this is that Hezbollah and Israel are engaged in a cycle of attacks. This has a kind of feedback loop. It means that each group attacks the other, and each then responds with escalation when the other escalates. Hezbollah, for instance, will usually carry out deeper attacks in Israel after it claims Israel carried out deeper attacks in Lebanon.

Hezbollah also changes the “quality” of the target it strikes, such as targeting the air traffic control center at Mount Meron.

There is a third way of seeing this type of conflict. This method views it as an “equation.” Hezbollah and Israel before October 7 had a kind of equation. Generally, this meant Hezbollah did not attack inside Israel, and Israel did not attack inside Lebanon.

However, Hezbollah operated in Syria, where Israel was carrying out a “campaign between the wars” against Iranian entrenchment. Sometimes, Hezbollah members fell in Syria. However, Syria was seen as a free-for-all.

Hezbollah and Israel had this equation up until the maritime deal of 2022. That is when Hezbollah threatened war with Israel if Israel didn’t sign a deal that the US had backed. Israel caved and agreed to the deal. Hezbollah responded with provocations, seeking to move tents into Mount Meron and threaten border areas around Ghajar. The goal of Hezbollah here was to test Israel and show that its threats could achieve wins.

After October 7, the equation changed. Hezbollah and Iran now say that whenever there is a conflict in Gaza, then Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies will “unite the arenas” and all join the war on Israel.

This is what the Houthis have done in Yemen. The new equation means that Hezbollah is tied to the other fronts, and Hezbollah now claims it has a right to attack parts of Israel.

However, it doesn’t carry out attacks too deeply inside Israel because of the new equation that means both Israel and Hezbollah do not escalate too much. This is bad news for average people in Israel and Lebanon who have had to flee northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

Israel has largely come to accept this “new normal.” It is now normal for Hezbollah to rain down rockets on the North. This would never have been acceptable in decades past and would have led to a major war.

However, Israel is focused on Gaza, and it seems that Hezbollah has rewritten the rules. It is unclear if Israel will ever seek to change this situation. In the end, it appears now that Hezbollah will increase its attacks when it wants, and this will put more Israelis into shelters.