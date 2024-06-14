Pay-to-slay: Lebanese Christians question gov't's decision to pay Hezbollah fighters' families

A news broadcaster on the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath revealed that the government in Lebanon has decided to provide compensation to the relatives of Hezbollah terrorists who have fallen during the terror group's recent escalation with Israel.

The Lebanese government decided to grant financial aid of $20,000 for each heir of a Hezbollah casualty.

According to the Al-Hadath broadcaster, "the decision was unanimously by the government."

The Al-Hadath news broadcaster continued to explain that Lebanon's government's decision created a divide among Lebanese citizens regarding eligibility for these compensations.

"Hezbollah has decided to go to war without consulting the government even though the state is sometimes unable to pay employees' salaries regularly," the news broadcaster explained. Lebanese MP Dr. Ghada Ayoub condemning Hezbollah on Lebanese TV, April 8, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

A bribe for Hezbollah

Lebanese Forces (LF) party member Dr. Ghada Ayoub submitted a request to the Lebanese government for clarification on the legality of the aid payments.

Another source told Al-Hadath that the Lebanese cabinet had unanimously approved the aid payments at the request of southern local councils associated with Hezbollah.

Additionally, the Lebanese parliament is examining a bill to exempt residents of southern Lebanon from paying taxes and fines due to the current situation on the border.

Ayoub called the move a bribe to Hezbollah, which would cost the Lebanese taxpayer significantly.

Ayoub has been a persistent anti-Hezbollah campaigner, condemning Hezbollah for occupying Christian land in Lebanon last April.