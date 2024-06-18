US State Department designates Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as terror group

The United States announced on Monday night that it was designated Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorists’ under Executive Order 13224.

HAAA, which is a part of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, is an Iran-aligned militia.

Why was the group designated?

HAAA has claimed responsibility for dozens of recent attacks against US military personnel in Iraq and Syria and has promised future attacks. The department also stressed the terror group has terrorized Iraqi civilians.

On January 20, the group launched a ballistic missile and rocket attack on Al Asad Air Base, on January 28, HAAA killed three US servicemen in a drone attack in Jordan. In December 2023, the group launched a rocket attack on a US military base in Syria and in October, it launched drone attacks on US bases at Al-Omar oil field and al-Shaddadi in Syria.

The group has also been responsible for attacks against Israel, according to Atlas News. U.S. Embassy security men use stun grenades to disperse protesters and militia fighters during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on X, formerly Twitter, “The @StateDept’s terrorist designation today of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and its leader reaffirms the United States’ commitment to countering the malign influence of Iran and the threats posed by Iran-aligned militia groups.”

Escalation in regional conflict

The escalating threat of Iran-backed Iraqi groups The Iraqi groups trace their roots to the fight against US troops in Iraq after the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. They have since grown their regional reach, mirroring the evolution of other Iranian allies such as the Houthis in Yemen who have launched strikes on shipping in the Red Sea.

Iraqi groups joined the Syrian civil war in support of Iran's ally President Bashar Assad, gaining a foothold in territory near the border with Israel. A shadowy Iraqi group claimed drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in 2021 and 2022.

The attacks by Iraqi groups on Israel are launched from areas south of Baghdad and in the Iraqi-Syrian border area where Iran-backed factions hold sway, according to Knights. To get from Iraq to Israel, projectiles must fly over Syria, Jordan, or Saudi Arabia.

While Iran has been keen to have Iraqi factions contribute to the regional battle against Israel, their propensity to miscalculate was a constant cause for concern, the senior figure in the 'Axis of Resistance' told Reuters.

He noted that the Iraqi groups had already unwittingly caused a major regional escalation in January, when they killed three US troops in a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan.

That attack - which crossed multiple US and regional red lines by hitting a neighbouring Arab state and killing Americans - led to a deadly campaign of US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

So serious was the risk of escalation then, that the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force travelled to Baghdad to tell the factions to dial down their attacks, Iranian and Iraqi sources told Reuters at the time.

Attacks on US forces stopped. There was a brief lull. Then, they turned their attention to Israel.

A senior Iranian official who asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive matters said this shift in focus was part of a plan to keep the pressure on Israel over the Gaza war.

A US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the attacks on Israel jeopardized the stability of Iraq and the region by increasing the risk of military action, including potentially by the US and Israel.

"The sophistication and frequency of these attacks highlight the escalating threat posed by these groups" the official said.

"The US military will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of our allies."